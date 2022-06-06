Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Share Super Adorable First Birthday Pic Of Lilibet

There’s no doubt now: Lilibet is dead-ringer for her royal father. The world got a lovely and rare look at the one year old’s adorable red curls on Monday as parents Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared a candid photo of their youngest at her recent birthday party.

The family celebrated Lilibet’s first go round the sun with a "casual, intimate backyard picnic" with close family and friends at Frogmore Cottage on Saturday, a spokesperson told People, before the family of four flew back to their home in California on Sunday after what seemed like quite a busy trip.

Lilibet, who is named after Queen Elizabeth herself, wore a breezy baby blue sundress and a white bow in her hair — and is seen sitting on a bright green lawn with a smile on her face. The spokesperson shared that the "candid, spontaneous photograph that the Duke and Duchess are pleased to share today” was snapped by family friend Misan Harriman, who attended the gathering with his family.

In a second black and white picture, we see Markle and Lilibet along with Harriman’s partner and children — and it looks like face painting was part of the day’s celebration.

“It was such a privilege to celebrate the 1st birthday of Lilibet with my family and hers! Joy and face painting all around ❤️🎂🎉,” Harriman captioned.

Meghan and Harry appeared publicly with the royal family for the first time in over two years in order to attend some of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this past week — though their kids, three-year-old Archie and Lilibet, sat out the events.

While Archie was born in the U.K. and has spent time with various relatives, it was the first time that the new baby got to meet her great-grandmother and namesake.

This picture belongs right up their with the shot the public got of Archie as a baby around Christmas 2019, when he just obviously stole the show.

We also got a bit of a look at Lilibet this last holiday season, when she too made an appearance on the family holiday card. At that point, though, the red curls hadn’t started to fill in quite enough to see.

While it’s not clear how strained relationships are between family members following Meghan and Harry’s move away from royal responsibilities, their family members from across the pond did with Lilibet a happy birthday — on social media.

Happy birthday, Lilibet!