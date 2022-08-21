Michael Bublé & Luisana Lopilato Just Welcomed Baby No. 4!

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are officially parents of four kids under the age of 10. The crooner and his wife announced that they welcomed their fourth child, daughter Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé in a joint Instagram post August 19. The couple, who has been married since 2011, are already parents to daughter Vida 4, and sons Elias, 6, and Noah, 8.

“From love comes life, light and her... our baby Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé. You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!! Noah, Elias, Vida and your mom and dad ❤️,” read the post in both Spanish and English.

Bublé first revealed that his wife was expecting at the end of his music video for “I’ll Never Not Love You” back in February. In the video, Bublé and Lopilato reenact some of the most iconic moments from romantic movies like The Notebook, Titanic, and Love Actually. At the end of the montage, Bublé and his family are together in real life at the grocery store, and Lopilato is pregnant.

In March, the crooner told the hilarious story of how his 6-year-old son Elias was disappointed he wasn’t invited to the whole baby-making process. "We told the kids on Christmas Eve. And we told them, 'Mommy has a baby in her tummy. You're going to have a little brother or sister,' " Bublé said.

“And my 6-year-old Eli was distraught. We said, 'What's wrong?' And he said, 'Why didn't you invite us to watch when you fell in love and you made the baby?'"

"And I still — I still don't know how to answer the question," Bublé laughed. "Because obviously, they have no concept about how physically it happens. It's really cute, it's just so sweet — they just know that mommies and daddies fall in love and have the baby so he just wants to be invited."

The singer also talked about how he is “just so lucky to be their dad.”

"I just try my best to show them what we both do with our actions. Sometimes it's really simple, you just try to teach them to treat people the way you want to be treated, and that seems like the best way to show them.”