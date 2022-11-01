Michelle Williams Seems To Have Welcomed Her Third Child

It appears that the very private Michelle Williams has recently welcomed her third child, as she was seen strolling the streets of New York City with her husband, Thomas Kail, on Saturday. In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Williams and Kail are seen walking side by side with their two-year-old son, Hart, while Michelle has a newborn in a baby carrier strapped to her chest.

She hasn’t announced her baby — including its sex or name — but it seems like there’s a new member in the family.

The pair appeared relaxed and joyful, displaying grins and sharing kisses while out and about in the city. While the Blue Valentine star isn’t one to officially announce the birth of her kids, she did announce her pregnancy back in May during an interview with Variety.

“It’s totally joyous,” Williams gushed. “As the years go on, you sort of wonder what they might hold for you or not hold for you. It’s exciting to discover that something you want, again and again, is available one more time. That good fortune is not lost on me or my family.”

The 42-year-old gave birth to her son in 2020, during the pandemic, and shared, “It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into is not the world we thought we were bringing a baby into, but the baby is ignorant of that. He experiences the unmitigated joy of discovery and the happiness of a loving home.”

Amy Sussman/WireImage/Getty Images

Williams also has a daughter named Matilda, 16, who she shared with the late Heath Ledger. This is the second child between her and Kail.

“There’s nothing that makes you committed to a better world than raising a great kid,” says Williams. “It’s the ultimate creative act.”

The pair met in 2018 while on set for the miniseries Fosse/Verdon, which Williams starred in and Kail directed. They were both still in their previous relationships at the time, so they didn’t officially get together until the following year, which culminated into a fast track to the altar, with an engagement and pregnancy news in the same year. They were married and welcomed their son Hart in 2020.

The latest photos taken of Michelle still pregnant were reported in September, though Michelle herself has not officially confirmed the birth or any other information. For now, she seems to be enjoying the newest member of her family, with her family.