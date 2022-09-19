Queen Elizabeth II, Great Britain's longest-ruling monarch, is being laid to rest in a state funeral on Monday, Sept. 19. She died at age 96 on Sept. 8 after over 70 years on the throne — and her life is being celebrated by the royal family, and thousands of guests and onlookers alike.

As the official period of mourning came to an end, King Charles III led his beloved mother’s funeral proceedings alongside his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, his daughters-in-law, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, and two of his five grandchildren, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The funeral took place at Westminster Abbey, the site of the Queen’s coronation in 1953 and where she married her late husband, Prince Philip.

The royal family was joined by extended members of the Windsor clan, including Charles’ siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and their respective spouses and children. And world leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden and prime ministers Anthony Albanese of Australia, Jacinda Ardern of New Zealand, and Justin Trudeau of Canada were also present.

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Many eyes were on the little ones, who’ve have been absent from the events of mourning over the last 10 days. Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on their best behavior as they escorted their mother, Kate Middleton, to the celebration of life, dressed in their finest black attire. They were also seen standing with Queen Consort Camilla and their aunt Meghan Markle during formal proceedings.

“I think that’s quite extraordinary, and very brave of William,” Royal commentator and biographer Angela Levin told Sky News of Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s attendance. “Because when he walked down behind the coffin of his mother [Diana, Princess of Wales] 25 years ago, it devastated him and he couldn’t cope ... He felt that he hadn’t really gotten over that. So there, with his children, he wants to establish that this is what happens, but we’re all together and we’re a family and we can manage it.”

PHIL NOBLE/AFP/Getty Images

Below, more beautiful moments from the Queen’s funeral.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte riding in a car with their mother, the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and the Queen Consort Camilla.

Peter Summers/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophie, Countess of Wessex — Prince Edward’s wife and the Queen’s daughter-in-law — was seen comforting Prince George after the hour-long funeral service. She placed her arm around his shoulder as the family departed Westminster Abbey.

GARETH CATTERMOLE/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured sitting behind King Charles III in the second row during the Queen’s funeral mass.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A few of the Queen’ grandchildren — Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise, and James Viscount Severn — sat in the second row at the funeral.

Prince William, now heir to the throne, sat in the front row with his wife, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips sat beside them, as well.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Princes William and Harry appeared to be a united front as they followed the Queen’s casket from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch in London alongside their cousin Pete Phillips.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images

Meghan Markle was photographed behind Prince Harry — with Queen Concort Camila, sister-in-law Kate Middleton, nephew Prince George, niece Princess Charlotte and Sophie, Countess of Wessex — outside Westminster Abbey.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore the Queen’s pearl choker and drop earrings to the funeral proceedings.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For the funeral, Princess Charlotte wore a horseshoe brooch gifted to her by the Queen.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The young princess was also seen crying outside of Westminster Abbey.

PHIL HARRIS/AFP/Getty Images

King Charles III also teared up during the funeral mass for his beloved mother, the Queen.

MARK LARGE/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden attended the funeral at Westminster Abbey.