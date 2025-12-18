The Most Anticipated Movies Coming Out In 2026 We Can’t Wait For

Whether 2025 was the best year of your life or, like most of the world, you’re just ready for it to be over, I think we can all agree we leaned into dissociating with a good show or movie a little more often this year. Well, fear thee not — 2026 is shaping up to be an incredible year for new content, from sci-fi films to family-friendly watches adults and kids alike will love. These are the most anticipated movies of 2026, so you can go ahead and add them to your calendar now. You’ll want to see them on the big screen.

Wuthering Heights — February 13

This film adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic has already garnered major attention. First of all, it stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, and their chemistry in the trailer is so good. But the costuming and visuals make this look like a film moment not to be missed.

The Bride! — March 6

Maggie Gyllenhaal looks absolutely electric in this film about the bride of Frankenstein. While we loved Jacob Elordi’s take on Frankenstein’s monster, this time around he’s played by Christian Bale. After Nosferatu, Frankenstein, and all the love for classic monster tales in recent years, this promises to be an exciting entry into the genre.

Reminders of Him — March 13

Reminders of Him is the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2022 novel by the same name. Kenna is released from prison, where she served time following a car crash that killed her boyfriend while she was driving. As she tries to reconnect with her young daughter, she’ll have to prove herself to the people around her. Verity, another novel by Hoover being adapted for film, premieres in October, though no trailers or promotional materials have been released yet.

Project Hail Mary — March 20

Based on Andy Weir’s sci-fi novel of the same name, this movie follows an unlikely hero to unlikely places, where he makes an unlikely ally, and it all looks so damn charming. Dr. Grace is a science teacher tapped by the government to go to space and figure out why the sun is dying before the Earth dies with it. There, he meets an alien life force with the same mission, as its planet also relies on the sun to survive.

Mother Mary — April

A24 hasn’t set a specific date for it yet, but we know this thriller is coming in the month of April. Anne Hathaway plays an international pop sensation, Mother Mary, who breaks from tour to visit her former fashion designer, portrayed by Michaela Coel. She needs a new dress, and no one else will do her vision justice. Things seem to unfold pretty unpredictably from there. The cast comprises exclusively women, including Hunter Schaefer, Sian Clifford, FKA Twigs, Alba Batista, Kaia Gerber, and Jessica Brown Findlay.

The Drama — April 3

Wait, why haven’t we put Zendaya and Robert Pattinson in a movie together before now?! This seemingly genius pairing carries the film The Drama, which follows a happy couple whose wedding week, and maybe their entire relationship, is thrown entirely off course by an unexpected event.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie — April 3

Those of us with nostalgic memories of playing Nintendo games got the biggest dopamine hit ever when The Super Mario Movie came out in 2023. It also turned a new generation of kids into major Mario fans, meaning the entire family will be delighted by this sequel hitting theaters next spring. We pick up right where we left off — with a tiny shrunken Bowser contained within the Mushroom Kingdom. The peace looks short-lived, though, because Bowser Jr. intends to free his dad. And because of that Yoshi-related teaser at the end of the first movie’s credits, rumor has it he’ll play a big part in Mario’s journey this time around.

Michael — April 24

From the same producer who brought us the Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody comes Michael, a film following the rise of quite possibly the biggest star ever: Michael Jackson. The pop icon will be played by Jaafar Jackson, the son of Jermaine Jackson and Michael’s nephew.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 — May 1

If you’re not excited about this long-awaited sequel, then sorry, can’t relate. TBD on whether this May 1 release date means it’ll come straight to streaming, have a theatrical release, or be some blend of the two — but best believe we’ll be sat when the time comes.

Toy Story 5 — June 19

Every time I think Toy Story has gone as far as it can go, Disney reminds me that there’s never a shortage of things to say about kids, play, and growing up. In this movie, the toys come up against their worst fear when Bonnie gets her first tablet.

Supergirl — June 26

Personally I wasn’t that excited about a possible Supergirl movie until Milly Alcock was announced to play the titular superhero. The film will take audiences through Kara Zor-El’s dark origin story, her journey to Earth, and ascendence into Supergirl. Also, if anything happens to the dog, we riot.

Minions 3: Mega Minions — July 1

Not much is known yet about the plot of Minions 3, but it might not matter — if your kids are already obsessed with Minions, you’re watching it regardless. Bryan Lynch and Steve Carell return as the voices of the Minions and Gru, and who knows what they’ll get into this time.

Moana — July 10

Disney is live-action-ifying everything these days, and Moana is the latest film to get the treatment. While the titular character will be played by new actress Catherine Laga’aia, Dwayne Johnson will reprise his role as Maui, but this time in the flesh. The trailer has drawn some criticism for looking less vibrant than the animated Moana, which was so imbued with brightness and color, but we’ll see what it looks like come July.

The Odyssey — July 17

Yes, Anne Hathaway is in literally every other movie coming out in 2026. The cast alone in this movie is going to make it a must-watch; we get Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Mia Goth, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Robert Pattinson. This is another great example of required high school reading becoming a major blockbuster.

Practical Magic 2 — September 18

While we don’t yet have a trailer or promotional imagery for this movie, we do know a thing or two about the cast. Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman will be joined by Lee Pace, Maisie Williams, Xolo Maridueña, Joey King, and Solly McLeod for this sequel to one of the coziest movies of all time, in our opinion.

The Cat in the Hat — November 6

Finally, redemption for those of us who found the 2003 live-action Cat in the Hat movie deeply unsettling. This animated version stars Bill Hader as the Cat, and boasts a star-studded cast including Quinta Brunson, America Ferrera, Bowen Yang, and Tituss Burgess.

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — November 20

Not only was Sunrise on the Reaping one of the most-read books of 2025, but surely the film will be one of the most-watched of 2026. This story brings us the origins of Haymitch Abernathy — his life, his games, and the aftermath.

Avengers: Doomsday — December 18

Look, I’m not going to pretend I’ve kept up with the thousand installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Panther was the last time I checked in. But the films keep coming, and Robert Downey Jr. is confirmed to be involved in this movie, though this time in the role of Dr. Doom. I guess we’ll have to wait and see how Iron Man went bad (and green), and how this movie will tie in to 2027’s Avengers: Secret Wars.

Dune: Part Three — December 25

We don’t yet know much about Dune: Part Three, but its IMDB entry says this: “It follows Muad'dib, heir to unimaginable power, as he brings to fruition the ancient scheme to create a superbeing ruler among men, not in the heavens.” That said, the film is presumed to be based on Dune: Messiah, the next book in Frank Herbert’s series following the events depicted in the second Dune film. In that book, Herbert tells the story of Paul Atreides 12 years later, how he has changed and what his rule has done to his people.

Werwulf — December 25

Director Robert Eggers (you know, the one who gave us Nosferatu) is not slowing his roll on the monster movies. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily Rose-Depp, Willem Dafoe, and Ralph Inneson star. Set in a medieval British village, townsfolk are stalked by an otherworldly creature who brings their worst nightmares to life.

Wildwood — 2026

While there’s no more specific release date for Wildwood yet, it promises to be one of the best animated films of 2026. From the studio that gave us Coraline and Kubo and the Two Strings, comes yet another story told with truly artful visuals. We’ll follow Prue, who enters Wildwood, a magical realm outside of Portland, to find her baby brother.