21 Steamy Movies To Watch If You Liked Netflix's ‘365 Days’

Not everyone is a fan of Netflix’s super sexy and erotic film 365 Days (or 365 DNI). We get it, it doesn’t take much to recognize the premise is problematic. A woman (Laura) is kidnapped, held hostage, and “wooed” for one year while her kidnapper (Massimo) tries to make her fall in love with him. It’s a bit like a raunchy Beauty And The Beast or like Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey on steroids. There’s very little by way of character development, too. You know, other than the clear case of Stockholm Syndrome that develops.

But, oh my! The sex scenes are jaw-dropping. Better than anything you’ll read in online erotica. And certainly better than anything you and your partner might come up with while sending dirty texts or playing dirty truth or dare. There’s no denying this Christian-Grey-But-Dirtier dude knows what he’s doing in bed. He just needs a little help figuring out how to not be a total creep when trying to score a wife.

We watched it and we’ll embarrassingly admit that we liked it. A lot. And now we want more. Where do we go from 365 Days? These are the movies that best capture the passionate essence of the film. Enjoy alone… or with a partner.

Movies Like 365 Days That’ll Have You Hot and Bothered

1. Fifty Shades Trilogy (2015-2018)

This is the book your mom read and then told you about in detail. And, after your brain recovered, you either read the book or broke down and watched the movies. This relationship is honestly about as problematic as that of Massimo and Laura’s. But, that’s to be expected from erotica that’s supposedly based on Twilight.

2. Endings, Beginnings (2019)

Ever wanted to get intimate with two best friends? No? Well, this film follows the complications (and fun) of getting busy with two friends. This might give you Fifty Shades vibes because it stars Christian Grey himself, Jaimie Dornan.

3. Addicted (2014)

This film isn’t just sexy, it also serves as a reminder that what you see isn’t always what you get. Sure, Zoe’s life looks perfect. But, when you’re a sex addict it’s hard to be satisfied with just one person. Will Zoe’s desires ruin her marriage? Probably. But, for us, that means a ton of good sex scenes. (Plus: Tyson Beckford and Boris Kodjoe make appearances.)

4. After (2019)

What happens when a good girl falls for a bad boy? We already know the answer. But, that doesn’t mean we can’t get a little caught up in youthful lust, anyway.

5. Blue Valentine (2010)

This movie was big and not just because it starred Ryan Gosling and Michelle Williams. (Though that certainly helped.) This dark, dramatic story follows a volatile romance from beginning to end, mostly jumping between the early days of their courtship and the aftermath of their split. It’s gritty cinematography but still super hot.

6. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

First and foremost, this is a Stanley Kubrick film… which already tells denotes some quality work. The story follows a couple as they dive into the underground world of sex groups. Among other things experienced: An orgy. If you watch porn, this is going to seem pretty tame. But if erotic films and porn aren’t really your scene, this film will seem absolutely scandalous… and pretty hot.

7. Love (2015)

This movie is sexy but quite the wild ride. When Murphy and Electra get involved, things quickly start to spiral. Looking for ways to spice things up and keep things going as long as possible, they decide to include a third person in their exploits — their neighbor. What could go wrong?

8. Newness (2017)

There is a ton of sex in Newness but there is also loads of drama. If you’re looking for an escape from your own relationship, this is not the movie. It’s honestly a bit tiresome at points. But, still worth the viewing for the passion alone.

9. Sex Doll (2016)

Sex Doll places you in the heart of London into the world of high-class call girls; Amoureux Solitaires tells her story about being a French escort in Virginie. It’s basically a fairy tale — a steamy, sex-filled Cinderella with a prince and everything. Sex Doll is a love story that is thrilling, dark, and just as entertaining as 365 Days.

10. Call Me By Your Name (2017)

Timothée Chalamet fans, this one’s for you. This is a coming-of-age romantic story in which Elio (Chalamet) falls in love with his father’s assistant, Oliver. The story takes place in 1980s Italy. Elio is a 17-year-old American-Italian Jewish teen, and Oliver is a 24-year-old American Jewish scholar. The pair embark on a journey of sexual discovery, and it’s also incredibly hot (so, you’re welcome). Over the course of one summer, both of their lives change forever.

11. The Boy Next Door (2015)

This film starts with a grade A sex scene between Jennifer Lopez and a young man who lives next door. But the taboo doesn’t stop there. Lopez learns the boy is also a student at the school she works at. When Lopez’s character tries to break it off, the boy takes on a Fatal Attraction level obsession. This unhinged student puts Lopez and her family in danger. The Boy Next Door may start out as sexy but turns into a thriller quickly. It’ll keep your heart pumping all the way through.

Other Movies Like 365 Days

Femme Fatale (2002) Lie With Me (2005) Amar (2017) Original Sin (2001) Unfaithful (2002) Basic Instinct (1992) White Girl (2016) Nymphomaniac (2013) 9 ½ Weeks (1986) Below Her Mouth (2016)