No movie in all the land will ever be as fetch as Mean Girls. The iconic satire about surviving high school while sitting at the mean girls’ table was only released in 2004, but it’s already a classic. That’s thanks in large part to screenwriter and star Tina Fey’s snappy dialogue — come on, who hasn’t used a Mean Girls quote in their day-to-day life? But it’s also because the movie is absolutely stacked with brilliant actors, including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Amy Poehler, and Hallmark movie queen Lacey Chabert. In a perfect world, the movie would have spawned a series of equally darkly funny sequels, but at least there are movies like Mean Girls to watch on days that aren’t Wednesday.

There are three key ingredients that make Mean Girls such a fantastic film: its honest portrayal of high school life, its razor-sharp dialogue, and its terrific ensemble of talented women. At its heart, the movie is about the pressures placed on young women by society and about being an outsider in a world where popularity is everything. Likewise, those are the essential elements to look for when you’re on the hunt for a movie like Mean Girls. (But it’s also worth noting the movie is also a whip-smart, hilarious high school comedy, too, which thankfully, there are no shortages of.)

Luckily, Hollywood has long had a fascination with both high school stories, and stories about female friends groups. As a result, there are plenty of films out there that will give you major Mean Girls vibes. From darker throwback movies like The Craft to the delightful cheerocracy of Bring It On, this list is packed with movies that even Regina George couldn’t resist. And surely no one is harder to impress than Regina, right?

Movies Like Mean Girls With High School Vibes

1. Easy A (2010)

Emma Stone channels her inner Lohan beautifully in Easy A. Here, it’s Stone’s turn to play the invisible high schooler who makes a splash when she suddenly becomes the topic of conversation at school. However, it’s not a move from Africa that catches the attention of her fellow students, but rather a white lie about losing her virginity — and the business opportunity that follows.

2. Bring It On (2000)

The movie that introduced the term “cheerocracy” into the pop culture lexicon is a perfect example of how to do a high school clique story right. When new cheerleading captain Torrance (Kirsten Dunst) discovers the previous captain was stealing cheers from an inner-city squad, she rallies her fellow cheerleaders to create new routines of their own. The end result is a potent story about racism, classicism, and respecting women in sports.

3. Clueless (1995)

Without Cher (Alicia Silverstone) would Regina even exist? Clueless may be a modern update to Emma, but it’s also one of the most hugely influential teen movies ever made. From the fashion to the dialogue, this movie is as fresh now as it was in ’95 (much like how Paul Rudd still somehow looks just as young now as he did when he was playing Cher’s stepbrother turned love interest).

4. Legally Blonde (2001)

Even though Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) is a college student rather than a high school student, Legally Blonde is still the perfect movie for Mean Girls fans to watch. After all, Elle loves pink and smashing societal expectations into a thousand, tiny pieces. What, like it’s hard?

5. Heathers (1988)

Mean Girls definitely has a dark edge, but the humor in Heathers is pitch black. But as long as you know that going in, then you should find lots to love about the ’80s mean girls in this seminal film. There’s absolutely no doubt it was a major influence on Mean Girls, although the 2004 movie isn’t quite as daring as this wickedly good tale of teenage revenge.

6. Pitch Perfect (2012)

Don’t you just love a capella? Pitch Perfect turns this musical art into a story that’s filled with competition and entertainment. A great underdog comedy filled with memorable tunes and hilarious banter, Pitch Perfect forces you to look at a capella clubs in a new light. So, if you crave a film filled with unique covers of some of your favorite songs, this one (and the sequels) will have you singing along and leaning over with laughter.

7. The DUFF (2015)

D.U.F.F. stands for Designated Ugly Fat Friend, and when Bianca discovers it’s her social ranking, she works to change her title. Her journey to beauty and out of the D.U.F.F. zone is filled with hilarity and off-beat humor. Along the way, she discovers the best parts of who she is and learns to accept herself, no matter what anyone else thinks.

8. I Feel Pretty (2018)

This flick is authentic and hilarious at the same time. An insecure young woman (Amy Schumer) dreams of working in the Manhattan office of the company she works for. After hitting her head, she feels gorgeous and takes on the world with newfound confidence and optimism. Suddenly, all of her dreams begin to come true, but her ego may be out of control.

More Movies Like Mean Girls

F the Prom (2017) Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen (2004) Never Been Kissed (1999) Jawbreaker (1999) The Hot Chick (2002) Booksmart (2019) Wine Country (2019) Whip It (2009) Eighth Grade (2018) She’s All That (1999) The Craft (1996) Sixteen Candles (1984) She’s the Man (2006) The House Bunny (2008) Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999) Saved! (2004) Valley of the Dolls (1967) Girls Just Want to Have Fun (1985) Election (1999) Legally Blonde 2 (2003) 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) G.B.F. (2013) Thirteen (2003) Drop Dead Gorgeous (1999) Miss Congeniality (2000) The Clique (2008) Can’t Buy Me Love (1987) Bachelorette (2012) Sisters (2015)