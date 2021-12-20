Watch These Movies Like 'The Proposal' When You're Looking For Love, Laughs, Or Both

Whether it’s the holidays or not, we can probably all agree that Sandra Bullock is the gift that keeps on giving — and her role in the hilarious 2009 rom-com The Proposal is no exception. It’s full of heart and humor, along with a super relatable dose of family drama. In short, it’s exactly the kind of movie you want to blissfully numb your brain with after a long day at the office (here’s hoping your boss isn’t like the “before” version of Sandy’s character), wrangling your kids, or, yes, a long overdue visit with your own family. Fortunately, there are plenty of movies like The Proposal to help keep your spirits up through any of those scenarios.

But first, a quick recap! While most of us wouldn’t hesitate to get engaged to Ryan Reynolds, that’s not the case for Sandra Bullock’s character in The Proposal. In the 2009 rom-com, Bullocks plays a mean and domineering New York book editor named Margaret, who also happens to be Canadian (she might just be the meanest Canadian ever, too, by the way). Due to a working visa violation, she’s about to lose her job and get deported back to Toronto until she coerces her laidback, do-gooder assistant Andrew (played by Reynolds, a real-life Canadian) to marry her. Things really get kicked up a notch when the couple flies to Andrew’s home state of Alaska to introduce Margaret to the family, including national treasure Betty White as Andrew’s kooky grandmother. It’s a funny twist on the ol’ opposites attract trope with a lot of LOL moments and sweet chemistry between its stars.

Like all “feel good” rom-coms, The Proposal is one of those movies that is like a favorite cozy blanket: You can get wrapped up in it time and again. But nobody wants to spoil a good thing, which is why it’s vital to have a few movies like The Proposal on hand. Here are a few of our top choices.

Funny Romantic Movies Like The Proposal

1. Green Card (1990)

This 1990 film is pretty similar to The Proposal, except in this case, Gerard Depardieu’s character George, a Frenchman, must marry Andie MacDowell’s Bronto, a New Yorker, to hold onto his job. Well, not surprisingly, these two crazy kids fall in love for real — but not without some ups and downs. C’est la vie!

2. Leap Year (2010)

Talk about opposites attract. In this 2010 rom-com, Amy Adam’s uptight character plans to fly to Ireland to propose to her boyfriend on Leap Year. However, things don’t go as planned, and she ends up meeting Matthew Goode’s mischievous character, who offers to help drive her to Dublin. Hijinks, hot Irish accents, and romance ensue.

3. Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Reese Witherspoon stars as a southern belle who’s now a celebrated fashion designer newly engaged to the mayor’s son (Patrick Dempsey). One tiny hangup: She’s still married to her high school boyfriend (Josh Lucas). What’s a woman to do? She goes back home to get an annulment so she can marry the man of her dreams, doggone it! Or… is she already married to him? *dum dum dum*

4. Just Go With It (2011)

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston star in this quirky comedy about a womanizer plastic surgeon (Sandler) romancing a much younger schoolteacher (Brooklyn Decker). She’s not convinced he’s given up his playboy ways, so he enlists his loyal assistant (Aniston) to pretend to be his soon-to-be ex-wife. Of course, this backfires in more ways than one.

5. Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Here’s Bullock again, and this time she’s starring with Hugh Grant in a bit of role reversal compared to The Proposal. In the 2002 rom-com, she plays a do-gooder lawyer named Lucy, who winds up working for a billionaire business and playboy (Grant). They don’t agree on much (surprise), but they have a strong connection — one that George only realizes when Lucy hands in her two-week notice (typical).

6. My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997)

Julia Roberts plays against type as a petty food critic who wants to break up her best friend’s wedding. Why? Because he (Dermot Mulroney) and she made a pact there, they will marry each other if either of them are not married by 28. (Because 28 is, we guess, old to be single?). Anyway, Roberts’ conviction, along with Cameron Diaz’s perky fiancee role, makes for a fun ride with an unexpected ending.

7. 27 Dresses (2008)

This movie is the cinematic expression of the phrase, "always the bridesmaid, never the bride." Jane is hopelessly in love with her boss, who thinks she's the best assistant. After Jane accidentally introduces him to her charming little sister, the two quickly become engaged. After being a bridesmaid 27 times, Jane has just about had it and decides to follow her heart down an expected path.

More Must-Watch Movies Like The Proposal

You Again (2010) Life As We Know It (2010) What Happens in Vegas (2008) Blended (2014) Made of Honor (2008) The Holiday (2006) The Wedding Date (2005) Pretty Woman (1990) Failure to Launch (2006) 10 Things I Hate About You (1999) Maid in Manhattan (2002) Friends With Benefits (2011) While You Were Sleeping (1995) It’s Complicated (2009) New in Town (2009) How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003) The Wedding Planner (2001)