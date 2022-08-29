On National Cinema Day, Thousands Of Theaters Will Offer $3 Movies For All

Going to the movies on a date is expensive. Going to the movies with the entire family can cost a small fortune. Luckily, for one day over Labor Day Weekend, movie tickets will just be $3 each — no matter if you are going to a matinee showing of The Rise of Gru or a prime time 70mm screening of a classic. The move is part of the Cinema Foundation’s newly launched “National Cinema Day,” which is aiming to get moviegoers into theaters over what has historically been a slow weekend at the box office.

The discount will be available at over 3,000 theaters nationwide, with $3 movies playing on over 30,000 screens on September 3, 2022. Major chains like AMC and Regal Cinemas, along with college campus theaters and some smaller independent theaters, are set to participate.

And tons of major production companies like A24, Focus Features, Disney, Amazon, Lionsgate, Sony, Universal, and Warner Bros are set to screen their films during the promotional period. There are also rumors that guests will get a sneak peak at footage from upcoming films like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Depending on how well this year goes, the Cinema Foundation is hoping that this could become an annual event for movie-lovers of all ages across the country. The $3 does not include service fees from third party ticketing services or taxes.

Of course, as we are still living in a pandemic, anyone that chooses to take advantage of this deal should only go if they are feeling well and masked when appropriate.

To find theaters participating in National Cinema Day near you, head to the event’s official website or check your local listings for this Saturday, September 3.