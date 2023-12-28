20 New Kids Movies & TV Shows Ringing In Netflix's January 2024 Lineup

Netflix is ringing in 2024 by serving up some much-needed nostalgia. The streamer is throwing it back to the ‘90s in January with the addition of several classic family-friendly movies to its library — including Jurassic Park, Antz, and Beethoven — and a new season of Sonic Prime, based on the beloved ‘90s video game character Sonic the Hedgehog. With so many familiar titles to choose from, there are zero reasons not to spend a lazy Sunday snuggling on the couch with your fam as winter sets in.

The nostalgia picks aside, January is shaping up to be a terrific month for the preschool set (and the moms who have to find new ways to entertain them). This month, Netflix is adding new seasons of CoComelon, Peppa Pig, and Not Quite Narwhal — all perfect shows to keep the youngest members of your family occupied between play time and snack time.

Sadly, there are not quite as many options for tweens and teens this month, but the streaming is serving up the perfect excuse to host an ABBA family sing-off with the addition of both Mamma Mia! movies.

Check out the full lineup of family-friendly movies and TV shows coming to Netflix in January ahead.

What’s New On Netflix In January? The Highlight Reel

Mighty Bheem's Playtime — Jan. 8

Courtesy of Netflix

This charming animated series kicks off a new installment all about change. When Bheem’s mother lands a job as the palace chef, the little one starts a new adventure of his own as he heads off to school.

Sonic Prime: Chapter 3 — Jan. 11

Much to the delight of gamer kids everywhere, the Sonic Prime series is every bit as action-packed as the video games it’s based on. In Season 3, Sonic must assemble an unlikely team to help him save the universe after Nine steals the Paradox Prism, leading to epic adventures and plenty of team-building along the way.

CoComelon: Season 9 — Jan. 15

Moms and kids alike have strong opinions about CoComelon. But even if the songs get stuck in your head, there’s no denying the appeal of this beloved kids’ show. The good news about the arrival of a new season is that there will finally be fresh episodes for your littles to obsess over, so maybe, just maybe they’ll stop rewatching the previous eight seasons for a few days.

Not Quite Narwhal: Season 2 — Jan. 22

Courtesy of Netflix

With its bright animation style and lovable cast of characters, Not Quite a Narwhal is a gentle and sweet series that’s perfect for preschoolers. In Season 2, Kelp will continue to explore the world both underwater and on land as he spends time with his unicorn and narwhal families.

American Girl: Corinne Tan — Jan. 24

Prep your kids for the upcoming big screen American Girl adventure with American Girl: Corinne Tan. The movie follows 13-year-old skiier Corinne, who is still struggling to process her parents’ divorce when her family relocates to her stepfather’s hometown of Aspen.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in January

Antz — Jan. 1

Beethoven— Jan. 1

The Croods — Jan. 1

The Flintstones — Jan. 1

How to Train Your Dragon — Jan. 1

Jurassic Park — Jan. 1

The Lost World: Jurassic Park — Jan. 1

Jurassic Park III — Jan. 1

Mamma Mia! — Jan. 1

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again — Jan. 1

One Piece: Marineford — Jan. 1

Peppa Pig: Seasons 3-6 — Jan. 1

School of Rock — Jan. 1

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies — Jan. 9

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 2 — Jan. 26

Happy (New Year) viewing!