The dog days of summer are officially upon us, and they’re scorching. Who wants to go outside in this heat? Well, at least not until the sun retreats and offers a little reprieve from these stifling temps. With school out, that means you’ve got a lot of daytime hours to hide from the sun with your kids (and their pent-up energy). And while we’re all just out here trying to strike a healthy screen-time balance, no one would begrudge parents a bit more streaming during the long, hot days of summer — especially with Netflix adding a slew of movies and shows in July that the whole family can enjoy.

With more than 25 kid-friendly titles coming to Netflix this month, you’ve got options — from preschool series like Wonderoos to sing-along movies like Trolls Band Together. And don’t forget: You can also hit up NetflixFamily.com for all sorts of activities, crafts, and other resources to bolster your family’s summer streaming fun.

Keep reading for a full lineup of kid and family titles coming to Netflix this July.

What’s New on Netflix in July? The Highlight Reel

The Imaginary — July 5

Your kid may be physically stuck inside during July’s hottest days, but that doesn’t mean their imagination can’t transport them somewhere! Feed your child’s creativity with this animated adventure from Studio Ponoc about a young girl named Amanda and her imaginary friend Rudger, a boy no one can see.

Trolls Band Together — July 15

If you missed this adorable third installment of the Trolls franchise, now’s your chance to stream it with wild abandon. But be forewarned: Everyone in the family will be singing the soundtrack non-stop.

Simone Biles Rising (Part 1) — July 17

You can’t get much more aspirational than the G.O.A.T., Simone Biles! Follow the famous gymnast as she balances her personal life, mental health journey, and intense training ahead of her highly anticipated Olympics return.

Cobra Kai (Season 6, Part 1) — July 18

It’s the beginning of the end for this nostalgic spin-off as the first installment of the last season drops. In it, Cobra Kai’s senseis and students — now eliminated from the Valley — must figure out how to (or if they even will) compete in the karate world championship.

The Dragon Prince (Season 6) — July 26

The next-to-last season of this fantasy animated series sees Callum and Rayla searching for a way to destroy Aaravos. Meanwhile, their friends must face the insidious influence of the elf in both Xadia and Katolis.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in July