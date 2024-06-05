Ah, sweet summertime! June kicks off the sunniest season, sending families outside to explore the great outdoors and enjoy all of the fun this time of year brings. Of course, summer also brings the heat quite literally — soaring temps mean you’ll be balancing time spent outside with time spent inside, A/C blasting. And curled up on the couch watching a movie or TV show together feels just as quintessentially summer as the outdoor stuff.

Happily, Netflix’s kid-friendly content is in full bloom this month, from favorite family flicks to new and returning series. You can head to the Netflix Summer Family Fun collection for tons of streaming suggestions. You can even print out a Netflix Family Eye Spy Bingo Card to keep the kids entertained (read: distracted enough to stop asking, “Are we there yet?”) on road trips.

For a full lineup of kid and family titles coming to Netflix this June, keep reading.

What’s New on Netflix in June? The Highlight Reel

Sweet Tooth: Season 3 — June 6

Have you and your teen been watching this series together? Are you just as sad as I am to see it ending? (*sob*) In the final chapter, Gus and his friends must embark on a harrowing journey if they have any hope of curing the sick. Will they discover the truth about hybrids before all is said and done? Here’s hoping.

Ultraman: Rising — June 14

Catch iconic kaiju-fighting superhero Ultraman as he becomes... a dad? It’s a plot twist everyone in the family will enjoy watching unfold. You don’t have to be familiar with previous versions of Ultraman to follow this one, either; it’s a reimagined iteration, with new enemies and challenges.

Unicorn Academy: Chapter 2 — June 27

In the second installment of this popular animated series, new magic comes to Unicorn Island in the form of a rare constellation. But does it have a connection to Sophia’s missing dad? We’ll soon learn as she races to figure it out.

The Smurfs: Season 2 — June 30

Round out the month with another season of this nostalgic reboot, featuring the magical clan of tiny blue creatures we all came to know and love when we were growing up.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in June

Batwheels — available now

Too Old for Fairy Tales 2 (2024) — June 1

Divergent (2014) — June 1

The Divergent Series: Insurgent (2015) — June 1

The Divergent Series: Allegiant Part 1 (2016) — June 1

Flushed Away (2006) — June 1

Home (2015) — June 1

Kicking & Screaming (2005) — June 1

The Lego Movie (2014) — June 1

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu (2019) — June 1

Strawberry Shortcake’s Summer Vacation (2024) — June 1

Little Baby Bum: Music Time – Season 2 — June 3

Lego Friends The Next Chapter – Season 2 — June 13

Kleks Academy (2023) — June 19

The Lego Batman Movie (2017) — June 19

Little Angel – Volume 5 — June 24

If you predict streaming will be a regular summer pastime in your household, well, same. Netflix recommends “Summer Fridays,” where you connect with your family while watching movies or shows each Friday. Whip up a themed meal or do a corresponding activity to really make it an official summer tradition. When you do, tag @ScaryMommy and @NetflixFamily for a chance to be featured on social media.