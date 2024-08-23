School is officially back in session for most families, meaning your calendar is likely already starting to fill up with PTA or teacher meetings, your kids’ extracurriculars, and all the other things that keep you scheduled to the max this time of year. But it’s for that very reason — being busy, busy, busy — that it’s important to carve out quality time with your kids to just relax. And what better way to relax than to cozy up on the couch and stream something you can all watch together? Thanks to all the family-friendly movies and shows coming to Netflix this September, you’ve got options.

The end-of-summer-beginning-of-fall season started off strong with last month’s drop of binge-worthy content, from a new season of Gabby’s Dollhouse to a SpongeBob movie starring everyone’s favorite science-loving sea squirrel. And while we definitely don’t want fall to fly by as fast as summer did, holiday movies and shows are now on the horizon. Netflix has already revealed one very merry treat on the way in December: That Christmas. Based on a trilogy of kids’ books by Richard Curtis, the genius behind Love Actually, the animated movie follows what happens when a blizzard hits a seaside town — and Santa makes a big mistake.

For now, though, your homework is to pick out a few new titles for the coming month to watch with your kids whenever you all need a break from the back-to-school hustle and bustle. Here’s what’s headed your way.

What’s New on Netflix in September? The Highlight Reel

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef — Sept. 2

Calling all foodie families! In this unscripted special, you’ll be able to watch live as hot-dog-eating champion Joey Chestnut takes on rival Takeru Kobayashi in the ultimate dog-eat-dog showdown.

Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer — Sept. 3

For kids who can handle more mature conversations, cue up this documentary on two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup champion goalkeeper Hope Solo. In a series of “unflinching” interviews, she tells her story and brings to light the struggle behind the headlines of one of soccer’s greatest athletes.

Outlast — Sept. 4

ICYMI, Season 1 of this raw survival competition series was intense... and now 16 more lone wolf contestants are being dropped in the Alaskan wilderness to compete for a $1 million payout. The show doesn’t exactly show the best of human nature, so it’s probably best for teens (and you, of course).

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 2 — Sept. 9

More episodes of this adorable preschool series are on the way, with the Hot Wheels kids racing to save the Ultimate Garage from a flashy new challenger whose car has some very special features.

Uglies — Sept. 13

Another pick for the teens! Joey King and Chase Stokes star in this adaptation of Scott Westerfeld’s YA novel set in a futuristic dystopia with enforced beauty standards. This one could be a great conversation starter.

CoComelon: Season 11 — Sept. 16

Netflix

If you’ve got a CoComelon-obsessed kid at home, they’ll be delighted to discover that another season’s worth of cozy songs featuring JJ and friends (plus Bingo the dog, natch) is on the way.

More Family Movies & Shows Coming to Netflix in September

Chicken Run — Sept. 1

Paul Blart: Mall Cop — Sept. 1

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 — Sept. 1

The Prince of Egypt — Sept. 1

Shark Take — Sept. 1

Sonic the Hedgehog — Sept. 1

The Tale of Despereaux — Sept. 1

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit — Sept. 1

Wipeout: Batch 3 — Sept. 1

Happy September streaming!