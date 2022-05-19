Nick Jonas Is Slamming Unsolicited Parenting Advice, Humorously

Nick Jonas stopped by The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, and the pop star and new dad was honest in saying that people have a lot more unwelcome parenting commentary than he would like following the homecoming of his newborn daughter, Malti who spent 100 days in the NICU.

Fallon opened up the conversation by congratulating Nick on his new chapter in fatherhood, to which Nick shared, “our little girl is home, and she’s doing amazing. It’s just, what a gift a baby is.”

Jimmy went on to ask if anyone had showered the happy couple with gifts or advice, to which he replied, “Yeah, it turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist.”

The TV host laughed as Nick joked, “All these PhDs I didn’t know they had.”

They chatted about the rest of the Jonas clan, and The Voice judge explained that while all three of them are thrilled to be uncles, the youngest of the bunch, Frankie Jonas, is by far the favorite among the kids.

Nick also gushed about his wife, Priyanka Chopra, and her first Mother’s Day, sharing they celebrated at home, and that he gifted her a citrus tree he plans to plant himself this week.

Mother’s Day was also the first time the couple had formally introduced daughter Malti to the world, in a heartfelt message on both Nick and Priyanka’s Instagram explaining their family's journey in the first three months of their daughter’s life.

Nick shared, “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home.”

The couple surprised the world back in January when they announced over their social media accounts that they had welcomed a child via surrogate, and up until this month no more information or photos had been shared.

It seems this “Jealous” singer isn’t easily pressured by his peers, which means he’s already killing the parenting game.

Nick and Priyanka have been together since 2018 and this is their first child together.