Nick Jonas Says He's 'Trying To Be As Present As Possible' As New Dad

Nick Jonas says that becoming a father has made him become more present.

During the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation’s “Big Fighters, Big Cause,” event, Jonas talked about how the impact of tragedies like that of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary can hit harder when you are a parent yourself.

“The weight of everything is much more intense,” he said to Variety.

“I think it’s now about trying to be as present as possible and as thoughtful as you can be for your family, but also for other people’s journeys. I’m so grateful for [Malti Marie] and the wonderful perspective of being a parent.”

Jonas elaborated on the mass shooting at the Uvalde, Texas, school, saying that, “as a father, as an uncle, I can’t not think about the kids and all the lives that were lost,” and that he’s “hoping for change to happen.”

Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra welcomed their child together via surrogate in January 2022. Later, the couple revealed that Malti Marie spent over 100 days in a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). In a Mother’s Day Instagram post, the couple called the time a “rollercoaster.”

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home,” Chopra captioned the sweet image.

“Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is...” the caption continued.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Parenthood seems to suit both of them!