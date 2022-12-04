Noodle The Pug, The Viral 'No Bones Day' TikTok Dog, Has Passed Away.

Noodle, the senior pug who went viral for his “bones or no bones day” ritual, has passed away at the age of 14.

Noodle’s owner Jonathan Granziano made the announcement on both Instagram and TikTok. “This is incredibly sad, it’s incredibly difficult,” Graziano said in the video. “It’s a day that I always knew was coming but never thought would arrive.”

“Although this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him while we’re navigating this sadness,” Graziano continued, adding that Noodle was cradled in his arms as he passed.

"He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can," he continued. "And he made millions of people happy. What a run."

Noodle first went viral in 2021 when Graziano started posting videos giving daily horoscope-like readings with Noodle as the prime indictator of whether it would be a “bones or no bones day.” Granziano determined this by sitting the pug on a dog bed, and if Noodle stayed standing, it was a good day, aka a bones day. If he flopped over like the silly pug he was, it was a no bones day, which gave viewers permission to partake in some self-care.

Granziano adopted Noodle when he was 7 years old. Noodle became a comforting presence in the midst of, well, everything going on in the world. He even served as the inspiration for a children’s book called Noodle and the No Bones Day, which was published earlier this year.

For fans with dogs, Granziano suggests giving them a little treat in Noodle’s honor. “Give your dog a cheese ball tonight, but it has to be the fake stuff.”

RIP, Noodle. It’s a no bones day for everyone today.