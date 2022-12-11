North West Recreates Viral Wednesday Dance

Like everyone else, North West is totally obsessed with the Wednesday dance. The viral dance, which was choreographed by Wednesday herself (Jenna Ortega), takes place in episode 4 of the Netflix series. Fans quickly put their own spin on the goth icon’s dance moves on TikTok, and North just added her own spin to the trend.

The eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West posted her dance to a slowed down remix of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary.” In the show itself, Wednesday doe the dance to The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck,” but fans have opted to use the slowed down Lady Gaga track on TikTok. The video starts in color as North lip syncs to the tune, and it transitions into a black and white video with a shimmery filter as she delves into the dance, waving her hands above her head.

Her hair also makes a subtle transition into Wednesday-inspired braids as well, capturing the fun but creepy vibes of the Netflix show. The video ends with North giving the camera a Wednesday-worthy stare down.

Previously, North posted a joint dance video with her mom to a sped-up version of the dance track. This one was in all black-and-white and featured a heavy shimmer filter as well as the mom-daughter duo does the hand-heavy dance in the mirror.

Ortega credits her wildly popular dance moves to footage from the ‘80s, featuring some of the biggest goth rock stars of the era. "Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse's Rich Man's Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80's," she tweeted. "Helped me out on this one."