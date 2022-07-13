Pete Davidson Can't Wait To Be A Dad, Even In Light Of His Own Childhood Trauma

Pete Davidson was just 7 years old when he experienced the devastating loss of his father, fireman Scott Davidson, on Sept. 11, 2001. But despite the trauma he grappled with throughout his childhood, the 28-year-old says he can’t wait to have kids of his own.

In the Season 2 premiere of Kevin Hart’s Peacock series Hart to Heart, streaming July 14, Davidson opens up about his desire to have children and how he’s preparing to be the best father possible.

"Definitely a family guy,” Davidson, who is currently dating mom-of-four Kim Kardashian, told Hart in a sneak peek video from the episode. “My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. That's like my dream. It's like, super corny, but...”

“What you talking about super corny? That's the best goddamned thing you could do in life,” Hart reassured Davidson, who is looking forward to “dress[ing] up a little dude” one day.

“I’m so excited for that chapter,” he added, “so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is just trying to be as good as a dude, develop and get better so when that happens it's just easier."

Kardashian did recently admit to wanting more kids, but only time will tell if babies are in her and Davidson’s future!

Pete Davidson on his desire to have kids.

In his chat with Hart, the former Saturday Night Live star said being raised by a grieving single mom who had to care for both him and his younger sister was “not great.”

“[I] just did not handle it great,” he admitted, adding that his dad’s death and the circumstances surrounding it were “a f—ing nightmare.”

Scott Davidson was only 33 when he died at the World Trade Center on 9/11. He was stationed at Ladder Co. 118 in Brooklyn Heights, which responded to the terrorist attacks, and was reportedly trapped in the north tower.

Pete Davidson’s sister Casey posted this photo of their dad in 2015.

Davidson said in the past that the trauma he faced led to suicidal thoughts and drug and alcohol abuse. In 2017, he was also diagnosed with borderline personality disorder — a condition that makes it hard for someone to regulate their emotions — after a near constant battle with depression and anxiety.

But while discussing his childhood with Hart, Davidson insisted that if “everything was all peachy at home” he wouldn’t have become a comedian.

“I tell my friends that all the time, that if my childhood was fine I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever. But, like, that weird shit that it does to you made me love comedy.”

Davidson added that his family has always been supportive of his career in stand-up, “because they were like, ‘Whatever makes you happy,’” and he hopes to be a champion for his own child someday, too.