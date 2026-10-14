Of all the spooky figures that have come to represent the sacred season of Halloween, none have managed to infiltrate the pop culture zeitgeist quite like witches. Some representations showcase them as heroes, using their magical abilities to fight off forces of evil, while other variations make them out to be the wicked ones. Then, of course, there are the more complicated iterations that blur the line between good and bad (and prove to be box office gold). Who can say if, as viewers, we have been changed for the better due to these formidable characters, but as a wise Wiccan once said, because we’ve known them, we have certainly been changed for good.

Bottom line: Be they positively good or devilishly wicked, these powerful women have shaped the course of cinematic history. But which witch are you most like? With All Hallow’s Eve fast approaching, I say it’s high time we collectively take a minute to channel our own inner witches by looking to the stars. Much like witches themselves, astrology is all the rage these days, so why not use the cosmic charts to see which pop culture witch you are most like, based on your zodiac sign?

Are you more of a Winifred Sanderson or a Hermione Granger? A Glinda or an Elphaba? Check out the list below to see whose fictional coven you’ll be joining…

Aries: Winifred Sanderson

Full of confidence and courage, Winifred possesses pretty much all of the qualities associated with this fire sign (which is ironic, considering the rocky history witches have with fire). As the eldest Sanderson sister, Winnie doesn’t hesitate to take charge and welcomes any conflict that comes her way, whether it's zombie ex-boyfriends or teenage virgins.

Taurus: Hermione Granger

Much like a typical Taurus, Hermione is practical, hardworking, and extremely dependable. Sure, she can also come across as stubborn and a bit of a know-it-all (“it’s levi-O-sa, not levio-SA!”), but let’s be real — Harry and Ron would’ve been killed off in the first book if it hadn’t been for her. She practically carried those two to victory and deserves a medal for all of her patience.

Gemini: Agatha Harkness

The ability to adapt to any given situation is the mark of a true Gemini, which is honestly where Agatha shines. Remember how we all thought she was just Wanda’s friendly next-door neighbor when in reality she was controlling everything behind the scenes? This girl is insanely smart and knows how to blend in, which makes her unreliable but oh-so-captivating to watch.

Cancer: The Witch from Into the Woods

Protective, loyal, and highly emotional feel like the perfect way to describe this iconic character. She tries to protect her daughter, Rapunzel, from the cruelty of the world (to her own detriment), and she majorly overreacts when someone steals from her garden. (I get it, stealing is wrong, but dramatic much?) She might look tough on the outside, but deep down she cares deeply for those she loves, which is why you don’t want to be on the receiving end of her wrath should you do anything to hurt them.

Leo: Glinda the Good

No one thrives in the spotlight like this magical lady. Floating around in a bubble and wearing various shades of pink, much like all Leos, Glinda is impossible to ignore. She stands out in a crowd and loves every single second of it. In fact, if you had to sum her up in one word, it would be: popular. She’s definitely pop-uuu-lar.

Virgo: Prue Halliwell

Despite her initial resistance when they first found out they were witches, Prue became committed to saving innocents. Nothing was more important to her, apart from her sisters. She was hard on herself at times because of her perfectionist nature (something all eldest daughters can thoroughly relate to), but she was also extremely loyal, which made for a great witch and an even greater sister.

Libra: Samantha Stephens

Like most Libras, Samantha is kind, compassionate, and craves balance. On the one hand, she loved her normal family life as a loving wife and mother, but at the same time she was determined not to turn her back on her magical lineage. She embraced both parts of herself and made it all look easy with a simple twitch of her nose. With a personality like that, it’s impossible not to find yourself bewitched by her charms. (See what I did there?)

Scorpio: Sabrina Spellman

Scorpios know how to keep a secret... and no one does that better than Sabrina. To most of her classmates, she’s just a typical teenage girl, but in reality she’s also a practicing witch. Sure, it can be difficult to lead a secret double life, but thanks to her intuitive nature and quick thinking skills, she manages to always make it work without anyone being the wiser. She’s like the witch version of Hannah Montana, but with less singing.

Sagittarius: Gillian Owens

In keeping with her fellow Sagittarius comrades, Gillian is ruled by her love of adventure. Free-spirited by nature, she prefers traveling the world over putting down roots and grows restless staying in one place for too long. Unless that place involves midnight margaritas, in which case exceptions can always be made.

Capricorn: Fiona Goode

Jessica Lange’s portrayal of the calculating, cunning Supreme has become a favorite character in the American Horror Story franchise — and for good reason. As ruler of the coven, she’s already established herself as a natural leader. Fiercely independent and ambitious, this witch needs no man to make her life feel complete. They are mere tools in her arsenal of magic tricks. And in true Capricorn form, she is relentless when it comes to achieving a goal... which she more than proves throughout her quest to remain Supreme, by any means necessary.

Aquarius: Elphaba (aka The Wicked Witch of the West)

Though her PR could use a little work, Elphaba has established herself as the voice of social justice in the Oz community. Like a good Aquarius, she is rebellious for a worthy cause and continually tries to stick up for the oppressed, making her the ultimate humanitarian. Or perhaps, more accurately, animal-itarian? Nothing can hold this eccentric lady down. Not even gravity.

Pisces: Willow Rosenberg

Like a Pisces, Willow is known for her generous, empathetic nature... excluding her arc in Season 6 as Dark Willow, of course). Serving as Buffy’s best friend throughout the series, Willow constantly puts the needs of others ahead of her own. She is introverted, kind, and trusting (almost to a fault), making her the ideal fit for a classic Pisces.