One of the many fascinating things about pregnancy — other than, you know, creating human life — is the fact that no one's experience is ever exactly the same. Every single pregnancy is unique. That's pretty incredible, but it also makes it difficult to prepare for since you don't really know what to expect (in other words, it’s kind of a crapshoot). So, it never hurts to gain as much information as possible about what others have been through to help give you a general idea of what's in store. But this deep dive into expectant motherhood doesn't necessarily mean you have to fall down a Google rabbit hole... though that will happen plenty of times as well. Instead, watching movies about pregnancy can prove to be equal parts educational and downright entertaining.

Whether you're looking for something to bring a bit of comic relief to the whole ordeal or want something a little more dramatic, there are plenty of options. Of course, that's not to say you'll glean a ton of intel into what lies ahead for you personally, but at the very least, you can take comfort in knowing that you are not alone in this wild and often weird journey. Countless people have gone through what you're about to go through (or hope to soon).

Admittedly, pregnancy isn't something that can ever be adequately explained until you've experienced it yourself. Still, these movies do a good job of trying to convey the highs and lows that come with that baby belly. Some will make you cry since, let’s be real, you cry at the drop of a hat these days. Others are so funny they might actually make you pee a little (pregnancy bladder probs). But they’ll all keep you entertained.

Movies to Stream When You’re Pregnant

1. What To Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

The title pretty much sums it up perfectly. This star-studded cast follows the story of multiple women facing the joys and pressures of pending parenthood and how each of those experiences proves to be very different and unique. And while all of the stars do a fantastic job of capturing the nuances of pregnancy, Elizabeth Banks' pregnancy meltdown is truly classic. You'll laugh. You'll cry. You'll realize that the only thing you can expect is the unexpected.

2. The Back-Up Plan (2010)

What happens when you meet the man of your dreams on the very same day you decide to get artificially inseminated? That's the question Zoe (Jennifer Lopez) grapples with throughout this film. Sure, not many pregnancies are quite as emotionally complicated as this particular situation. But if anything has the power to help put your mind at ease, it's a J Lo-centric rom-com. Bonus: All the food scenes feel deeply (and hilariously) accurate.

3. Baby Mama (2008)

Whether you’re interested in surrogacy or could just use a few laughs during your own pregnancy, no comedic duo does it better than Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Their characters form an unlikely friendship throughout this nine-month journey, proving that some of the best relationships can take you completely by surprise.

4. Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Do you ever wonder what a baby is thinking about even in the womb? Look Who’s Talking takes a hilarious approach to the concept by having the majority of the movie be told from the baby’s point of view — even at the moment of conception — as Mikey (voiced by Bruce Willis) goes on to narrate observations on his many surroundings. This includes his thoughts about his mom’s love life. Just be warned: You’ll never think of The Beach Boy’s classic song “I Get Around” the same way ever again.

5. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part I (2011)

Sure, this one is a bit of a stretch, given that Bella's pregnancy contains a supernatural element to it. You know what, though? It still counts. Sure, a half-human, half-vampire pregnancy is a very, very unlikely scenario for anyone to experience (one would hope). And yet, it somehow still tracks. Your baby may not be a half-vampire, but they sure as hell seem to suck the life out of you all the same. There is no exhaustion like pregnancy exhaustion — Bella knows the deal.

More Must-See Movies About Pregnancy