Kate Middleton Shares How The Kids Are Coping While Their Parents Mourn The Queen

It’s been a week since the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and much of the world has had its eyes on the United Kingdom as citizens mourn the late Monarch during her ten-day-long funeral procession and tribute. As the final burial approaches, and as the public has seen all of the royal adults publicly mourning, many are wondering: how are the royal children doing behind the scenes?

Kate Middleton shared that they are holding up well, despite the sad circumstances.

According to the BBC, Kate shared with a well-wisher’s daughter during her visits with the public that the children are “doing well and being looked after” at their new school while she strolled through Sandringham on Wednesday.

“My daughter asked her how the children were doing, and Kate thanked her and said yes, they were doing well and they were being looked after at school, so that was a nice exchange,” the anonymous citizen told reporter Jo Black.

She and Prince William walked through a sea of tributes left for Queen Elizabeth, stopping to chat with visitors as well.

In the past week, she has shared that nine-year-old Prince George, in particular, “understands the loss” of his grandmother, and his siblings, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, understand “less so.” Prince Louis, however, did share at one point that “at least Grannie is with great grandpa now,” which Kate shared with another family during greetings outside the palace.

The newly named Duchess of Cornwall was walking through the floral tribute in Norfolk today as part of the royal procession and greeting mourners. She was relaxed and warm, giving hugs and thanking those who were there in remembrance of the Queen.

Yesterday, Middleton joined her husband, Prince William, in London, where the Queen’s coffin had just arrived for her funeral procession through the city and for the public to pay their respects.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While the grandchildren of the Queen and their spouses have been busy mourning and helping their kingdom mourn for the last week, the children have not been very visible. Kate and William’s children are attending their first full week at a new school — which is already plenty of change. The queen’s death happened on the kids’ first day.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her majesty is set to have her final burial on September 19th, as it is tradition to be buried on the 10th day of mourning. She will be buried at Westminster Abbey, alongside the late King Philip, which was the same location as her wedding in 1947 and her coronation in 1953.

Any arrangements for the formal coronation of the new King Charles are delayed to respect the mourning period of the Queen and is expected to be sometime in the spring of 2023.