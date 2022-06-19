Prince William Celebrates Father's Day With A New Family Photo

Prince William is all smiles this Father’s Day. In honor of the holiday, Kensington Palace released a brand new photo of the Duke of Cambridge laughing with his three children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte. The image was posted to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Twitter account with the message, "Wishing a Happy Father's Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!"

The photo comes from a family trip to Jordan during the fall of 2021. “To mark Father’s Day tomorrow, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of The Duke, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis,” Kensington Palace said in a short statement accompanying the release of the image.

The photo is giving really silly vibes, with Princess Charlotte and Prince George having a good laugh while Prince Louis sits perched on his dad’s shoulders as he holds his dad’s ears. Prince William is in the center of it all, clearing enjoying this fun fatherhood moment.

The Cambridges previously used another photo from the Jordan trip for last year’s Christmas card. The latest photo was clearly taken on the same day, as Prince William and his children are rocking the same earth-toned outfits in both.

And while both photos are stunning, Prince William’s Father’s Day photo gives royal fans a glimpse what looks to be a very loving and silly bond between William and his children.

Prince Charles, Prince William’s father, also posted some Father’s Day photos on social media. He shared one image of him and his late father Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, another of him and Princes William and Harry as kids on the lawn, all smiles.

Happy Father’s Day to everyone celebrating! All dads should be treated like royalty today.