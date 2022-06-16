Finding the perfect gift to give the dad in your life for Father’s Day may be hard, but coming up with an activity the whole family can enjoy together in celebration of dad is not. Whether your dad is a film aficionado or simply enjoys a good blockbuster every now and then, he’ll still appreciate a family movie night on his special day. Combine this low-key activity with snacks or his favorite meal, and you’ve cracked the code to creating the perfect Father’s Day celebration. The only tricky part is choosing the right pick from all the great Father’s Day movies out there.

Thankfully, Hollywood has done a terrific job of serving up movies about dads that fit every possible movie night scenario. Do you have little ones to include in the fun? Then try a Pixar classic like Finding Nemo. Need something to entertain teens and their dad? Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade is a modern father/daughter movie that could lead to some serious post-film bonding. Or if it’s going to be an adults-only evening, you can turn to a heavier film like the Oscar-nominated Minari.

Like real dads, Hollywood dads are a varied bunch. The movies on this list focus on fathers, stepfathers, and father figures from every walk of life. From an overprotective clownfish to an astronaut who would give up everything to ensure the safety of his daughter (and the world), spending time watching these fictional dads with the father in your life is sure to make this Father’s Day one dad will never forget.

Father’s Day Movies Every Dad Will Love

1. Finding Nemo (2003)

There are several Pixar movies about father figures, but Finding Nemo remains the best of the bunch, thanks to Marlin’s relatable overprotectiveness of Nemo. The central theme of this sweet movie is that, eventually, you have to let go of your child a little bit so they can fully experience the world — and yes, that includes the scary bits. Along the way, both Marlin and his son Nemo go on a life-changing adventure that will delight kids and leave dads wiping away tears.

2. Instructions Not Included (2013)

Spoiler alert: This movie is a major tearjerker that’s best watched with tweens and teens rather than very young children. In Instructions Not Included, a selfish stunt man is forced to grow up fast when one of his exes leaves a baby girl on his doorstep. What follows is a beautiful story of an immigrant father willing to do anything to protect his daughter and give her the best possible life, even though everyone around him seems to question his methods.

3. Fatherhood (2021)

Kevin Hart takes on a serious role in Fatherhood, a moving Netflix original about a man who unexpectedly becomes a single parent after the death of his wife. Hart’s Matthew must balance his grief with the needs of his young daughter as they create a new normal together. This is yet another film that’s sure to leave everyone crying, but in true Hart fashion, there are some laughs to be had between all of the big emotional moments.

4. Father of the Bride (2022)

You can find the ‘90s Steve Martin version of this film further down the list, but HBO Max’s Father of the Bride reboot is delightful too. This time, the family at the center of the movie is Cuban American, and their patriarch is Andy Garcia’s Billy. Like Martin’s character, Garcia finds himself dealing with family squabbles and new emotional terrain as he navigates letting go of his adult daughter when she embarks on a new chapter of her life.

5. Minari (2020)

Steven Yeun shines in this Oscar-nominated film about a Korean-American family who moves to Arkansas to pursue the American dream. Yeun’s Jacob is determined to build a business that will support his young family, making every setback he faces hit hard. Still, his perseverance and love for his son shines through even when he struggles to fully express his emotions.

Even More Options For Bonding With Dad