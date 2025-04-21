With so many shows spread across so many streamers, it’s easy for decision fatigue to set in before you even press play. But sometimes, a show comes along that’s just an easy watch: romance, drama, a great setting, actors you know and love. It’s comfort viewing — the kind of series you put on at night while you scroll your phone and, before you know it, you’ve binge-watched the entire first season. And, yes, I’m talking about Netflix’s hot new series Ransom Canyon. Like many viewers, I quickly blew through all 10 episodes, leaving me wondering... will there be a Ransom Canyon Season 2?

The series, which hit Netflix on April 17, didn’t take long to find fans. The day after it dropped, it claimed the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 TV Shows in the U.S. rankings (where it remains). Based on the book series by bestselling author Jodi Thomas, Ransom Canyon centers on a small town in Texas Hill Country where three ranching families and their legacies intersect. It’s got some pretty familiar faces for the leads, too. Josh Duhamel plays Staten Kirkland, who helms Double K Ranch and is grieving some seriously catastrophic loss in his personal life. Longtime family friend Quinn O’Grady, played by Minka Kelly, is the only thing keeping him from slipping into total darkness.

It’s got the sweetness and small-town charm of Virgin River or Sweet Magnolias, with the sweeping scenery and ranching lore of Yellowstone — but without Yellowstone’s bite. So, basically, the perfect comfort show for your evening watch! But will we ever find out what becomes of the good (and other) people of Ransom Canyon after the shocking chain of events in the final few episodes of Season 1? Here’s everything we know about the prospect of a sophomore season.

Has Ransom Canyon been renewed?

Not yet. However, if I were to dust off my old Magic 8 Ball, that inky little triangle would probably read “all signs point to yes.”

Show creator April Blair has told several outlets they’ve preemptively kicked off the brainstorming process for Season 2. “We’ve already started the writers’ room, even though the show hasn’t been picked up to series yet for Season 2,” Blair told TV Insider.

There should be plenty of material to inspire the writers, too. The book series features seven more novels after Ransom Canyon.

As Blair told Tudum, it’s her sincere hope that fans enjoy the show and crave more episodes, saying, “My favorite feeling is when a show ends, and you don’t want it to end, and you just want more. It makes you feel warm and familiar, and you don’t want to let go. That is how I hope people feel. It’s how I feel about the show watching it.”

When will the show return?

Even once the series gets renewed, it’ll be a while before we find out when the new episodes will come to Netflix. However, if we do a bit of Netflix math, we may be able to guesstimate. Filming for Ransom Canyon’s first season took place between February and June 2024, eventually airing in April 2025. If the show gets the green light for renewal and starts filming this summer, it could conceivably wrap filming by the end of the year, enter post-production, and hit the streamer sometime in the fall of 2026.

Of course, you know how these things go; any number of factors could affect the start of that timeline, pushing a season 2 release date into winter 2026 or even early 2027.

What could Season 2 be about?

Spoilers ahead! Skip this section if you haven’t finished Season 1.

OK, let’s briefly recap where we landed at the end of Season 1. At the start of the show, Duhamel’s Staten was mourning the loss of his wife Amalah from terminal illness. Then, tragically, their teenage son Randall dies in a car accident only two years after his mom’s death. So, Staten is a broken man, but he’s a man on a mission — he believes someone else may have been responsible for the crash that killed his son.

At one point, it looks as though Staten’s own nephew, Reed (Andrew Liner), may have been involved. But the sheriff, Dan Brigman (Philip Winchester), starts to put the pieces together after Reed reveals his connection to the case was simply calling in a favor for local bad boy Kit (Casey W. Johnson). When Kit’s brother Lucas (Garrett Wareing) insists that Kit is innocent, Sheriff Dan digs deeper. After all, his daughter Lauren (Lizzy Greene) is in love with Lucas, so the kid’s kind of growing on him.

Then comes the conversation that no one saw coming: Sheriff Dan goes to speak to his ex-wife Margaret (Sarah Minnich), an alcoholic who only recently got sober. He mentions an affair Margaret had with Kit, and it all spills out. She’d been the driver in Randall’s hit-and-run, and Kit was just trying to protect her.

Also happening in the small Texas town? Quinn and Staten finally confess their feelings for one another and seem to be claiming forever with each other — until New York comes calling with an offer for Quinn to pursue her piano career in a big way.

“Quinn’s going to go off to New York and come back,” Blair told TV Insider. “How is [Staten] going to win her back if he’s still haunted? I don’t feel like he could ever truly move on in his heart and his mind until that mystery [about his son’s death] was settled.”

Now that it is, though, there’s a lot of reckoning still left to unravel... between Staten and his brother-in-law, Staten and his dad, Lucas and Lauren, pretty much every character and another. “It gives us a lot of runway in other stories as well,” Blair confirmed.

You’ll probably also see more of young Amalah, memorably played (if only for a short flashback scene) by Reese Witherspoon’s daughter Ava Phillippe. Gushed Blair, “We would love for her to come back. She was amazing,” said Blair.

And, oh yeah, need I mention the huge bombshell about Yancy (Jack Schumacher) that gets dropped on Ellie (Marianly Tejada) just before she walks out the door to marry the mysterious town newcomer?!

There’s still ~plenty~ of drama left to explore for the characters of Ransom Canyon.