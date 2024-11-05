Rewatching New Girl In My 30s Was The Emotional Reset I Needed

There are a lot of great TV shows out there that are built around epic love stories. I would seriously watch a million seasons of Bridgerton and have zero regrets. Give me a good love triangle (especially of the vampire variety) any day of the week. Basically, I’m a sucker for love. And yet, despite my penchant for romance, I’d argue that some of the best TV shows out there are at their best when they focus on friendships above all else. At least, this was the conclusion I came to during my recent rewatch of New Girl this past summer.

When the series came out in September 2011, I was in my 20s and living in New York City. Life was exciting and full of possibilities. And while I loved New Girl even back then, I’ve discovered that watching now, as a woman in her 30s, I’ve developed a deeper appreciation for the show and its characters — particularly when it comes to the relationships between those characters. Because at its core, New Girl is a masterclass about friendship in all its different (and complicated) forms.

The Nick and Jess of It All

This may seem like a controversial take, given that these two ended up together and arguably had one of the best first kiss scenes in television history (though Adam Brody and Kristen Bell are coming for that title). However, during my rewatch, I realized I preferred it when Nick and Jess were just friends. That said, I don’t think it’s a bad thing that they got together per se; I’m simply stating that I enjoyed the friendship aspect of their relationship even more than the romantic part of it.

The yearning and underlying desire they clearly had for each other was great. I love a good slow-burn storyline. But that delayed gratification also allowed them time to truly get to know each other on a close friendship level that may not have happened if they’d gotten together right away.

Like when Nick got an entire neighborhood to turn their Christmas lights on in the middle of the night to cheer Jess up after a breakup, even though it meant him missing his flight home to see his mom — a gesture like that goes deeper than just some crush or romantic feeling. He was a true friend who was there for her time and time again, regardless of her relationship status, and it never fails to warm my heart.

Each Friendship Got Its Time to Shine

Whether it involved a classic Winston and Cece mess-around or Nick and Schmidt celebrating their 10th anniversary of being roommates (Tinfinity, baby!), there is no pair-up on this show I don’t love. And each character spends time with other members of the group, so it’s not always the same friendships being featured over and over again. Sure, we get to see Jess spend lots of time with her BFF Cece and watch them be there for one another through breakups and getting fired and boob slaps, but we also get to see Jess with Coach, and Jess with Schmidt, and Schmidt and Winston, and Cece and Coach.

It may start out a little rocky at times — e.g., when Jess pretends to like basketball to try and bond with Coach — but it always works out in the end and makes the relationship all the better for it.

Even the Friendships With Pets Were Next Level

It would be an actual crime not to include one of the sweetest, most iconic friendships introduced on this show: Winston and Ferguson. Whenever these two were on-screen together, it was comedy gold and pure magic. It may feel like Friends has a monopoly on epic friendships (heck, the title itself gives it a solid leg up on the matter), but did Joey and Chandler ever sing a pasta song to the chick and the duck? Did they ever try to get them laid? No one knows how to treat their pets better than Winnie the Bish. He was the original Single Cat Lady, and the show was made all the better for it.

Basically, this is a public service announcement to remind you not to sleep on what New Girl has to offer. It reminded me how important and long-lasting some friendships can be and provided me with the emotional reset I didn’t know I needed. Take it from me: Watching New Girl in your 30s is good for the soul.