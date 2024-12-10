Since its theatrical release in 1994, Tim Allen’s portrayal of Santa in The Santa Clause has become universally beloved by many all over the world. And yeah, watching an ordinary guy take on the mystical, magical role of Kris Kringle makes for some great entertainment — setting aside its horror movie-esque undertones. After all, Santa is the most iconic (non-religious) symbol of Christmas out there. Yet, now whenever I go back and rewatch The Santa Clause, first as an adult and now as a mom, I’ve come to love and appreciate one particular character much more than I ever did as a kid: Dr. Neil Miller, played flawlessly by Judge Reinhold.

Now, if I’m being honest, during my ~many~ viewings of this film growing up, I never really liked Neil all that much. He came off as a know-it-all, uptight, a little annoying, and constantly intruded on Charlie’s relationship with his dad. But rewatching the movie now, I realize I didn’t think of Neil that way — Scott did. We all know that kids are highly impressionable, and Scott was so vocal about his dislike for the guy that his opinions rubbed off on me and became my opinions. Until now.

I’ve discovered that I’m actually a Neil stan through and through. Because when all is said and done, this sweater-loving king is the true hero of this movie, not Saint Nick.

He’s emotionally available

Scott’s Santa is in charge of the North Pole and distributing gifts to all the children in the world. But is he in touch with his emotions? Is he gonna sit down and listen to my thoughts and feelings? Not a chance! In fact, throughout the entire film, Scott constantly berates Neil for his sensitivity and pokes fun at his profession as a psychiatrist, which centers around listening to people.

In one scene, Charlie tells his dad that he has a tendency to lash out irrationally. When asked where he heard that, Charlie says, “From Neil. I learn a lot from him. He listens to me.” To which Scott replies, sharply, “Yeah. And he charges you for it.” Essentially, Charlie admits to his dad that he likes how Neil respects him enough to listen to his thoughts and feelings about things, and Scott’s response is to put Neil down and make it seem like what Neil does isn’t important or has no value. Sure, he’s probably just insecure about Charlie’s relationship with Neil and how it will impact their relationship, so he is using humor as a defense mechanism. One could even say that he’s (all together now) lashing out irrationally.

He puts Charlie first

Scott always had a tendency to choose his job over his family — a pattern that continues even when he becomes Santa (though, granted, for much less selfish reasons). However, Neil consistently made Charlie a priority. Whether it's listening to his explanations about North Pole logistics or watching him play soccer, Neil serves as a constant presence in Charlie's life. And when Scott mocks him or insults his wardrobe or puts him down in front of Charlie, Neil never stoops to his level. He acts how a grown adult should and refuses to resort to bullying. He may not be Charlie's biological father, but he makes a real effort to be a dad in the ways that count.

He defies toxic masculinity

While Scott laughs and criticizes Neil’s emotional intelligence, Neil himself embraces it and defends his profession. He believes that what he does matters and surrounds Charlie in an environment where a man takes ownership of his feelings and emotions. No, he doesn’t believe Charlie’s claims that Santa is real (he has plenty of proof to believe otherwise), but he still listens to Charlie and tries to talk it through with him. When he realizes that Charlie is telling the truth, he immediately apologizes for not believing him. It isn’t often that we see a male character own up to his mistakes and admit he was wrong. And to a young child, no less. It made me appreciate my boy Neil all the more.

What I’m trying to say here is that while Scott Calvin’s Santa may be considered the star of this Christmas movie, Neil is the unappreciated underdog of this story. He’s caring, thoughtful, and emotionally available — not to mention his unwavering dedication to sweater weather. Now that I’m a mom, I understand what Laura saw in Neil and why Charlie was lucky to have him around.

Because at the end of the day, he’s the type of man I want my own son to emulate... festive sweaters and all.