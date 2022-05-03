Fashion icon and trendsetter Rhianna is a long-time veteran of The Met, and fans were disappointed to learn that the mom-to-be had decided to sit out this year. Except she didn’t — in a way, she upstaged everyone in attendance instead.

The Met and Vogue collaborated to tribute the Fenty Beauty founder with a grandiose Greek goddess-inspired sculpture of a pregnant Rihanna from her latest spread with the magazine that was debuted at the star-studded event yesterday.

This year’s theme was “Gilded Glamour,” and celebrity ensembles were the epitome of opulence with showstoppers like Kim Kardashian’s original Marilyn Monroe dress and Lizzo’s $55,000 golden flute. While Riri is the queen of the high-fashion red carpet, her statue couldn’t be more in line with the season’s vision.

“Shut down the Met in marble! what’s more gilded than that? Lol! Thank you [The Met] and [Vogue] for this historic Tribute! ya’ll bad for this one!” the singer shared on her Instagram.

Rihanna shows off her tribute sculpture that is revealed at the Met.

The video revealed snippets of a museum hall filled with traditional Greek and Roman statues and Rihanna standing tall front and center in a beautifully carved piece detailing her floral outfit from the iconic Vogue cover.

“Statue of Eirene(The Personification of Peace)” is usually the highest-profile marble goddess [of The Met’s] Greco-Roman galleries. But now we’ve got [Rihanna], straight off this month’s Vogue Cover,” Vogue dished on their Instagram.

The shot featured RiRi, now in her third trimester, in a jaw-dropping red laced Alaïa bodysuit chosen by the singer who has been vocal about changing the conversation surrounding maternity wear throughout her pregnancy.

“My body is doing incredible things right now, and I’m not going to be ashamed of that. This time should feel celebratory. Because why should you be hiding your pregnancy?” she said in her interview with the fashion magazine.

Apparently it’s posh to show up dressed to the nines, but it’s legendary to not show up at all.

Rihanna is speculated to be due sometime this month with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. It will be the couple’s first child.