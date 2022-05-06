Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively 'Runs The Show' When It Comes To Parenting Their Girls

If you needed yet another reason to love Ryan Reynolds, look no further than the fact that he apparently makes a mean make-your-own mac and cheese bar for his wife Blake Lively and their family.

In a new clip from Season 4 of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Reynolds chats with the former late-night host in his kitchen as he whips up a meal for his three daughters — James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

Letterman looks impressed as the actor cooks, asking, “You feed the crew?”

"Blake, full disclosure, really showed me how to do all this," Reynolds admits as the camera pans to the macaroni and cheese setup.

"Who runs the show here?" asks Letterman.

"Blake runs the show, I would kind of really phone things in if it wasn't for her,” Reynolds responds.

Ryan Reynolds with David Letterman in a sneak peek from the new season of My Next Guest.

Letterman goes on to ask Reynolds how he would feel if Lively went out of town for a few weeks and left him alone to care for the girls.

“Would anxiety set in then?” Letterman questions the actor, who jokes, “I would, first off, never let her go visit her family.”

Reynolds continues, "If I was just with the girls, I think I would find it pretty exciting at first, and then there would be, with three girls, so, that division of labor is very important."

Reynolds, 45, has been very open about his experience with parenthood over the years, consistently taking to social media to share very funny dad jokes.

A classic from Ryan Reynolds.

The Adam Project actor and Lively, 34, who have been married for nearly a decade, recently had a nice date night without the kids at the Met Gala on Monday — walking the carpet together in designer “Gilded Age” looks from Ralph Lauren and Atelier Versace, respectively. Lively kept her girls with her in a way, though, as she carried a custom Judith Leiber purse that featured the Brooklyn Bridge and the letters B-R-J-I-B — the first initial of each one of her family members.

Reynolds looked on adoringly as Lively’s dress transformed into a long train at the event, later posting to Instagram that, “it was a moment I’ll never forget.”

“I recently changed my moisturizer and feel pretty confident it’s more of a slow burn that people will appreciate in time,” he added. “Like Freaks and Geeks.”

Keep it geeky, Ryan. Your daughters will appreciate it, at least for now!

Season 4 of My Next Guest, featuring Reynolds, premieres May 20 on Netflix.