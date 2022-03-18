Ryan Reynolds always has a joke on hand in awkward situations, but one little kid nearly stumped him during an after screening Q&A for his new movie, The Adam Project.

The actor was convinced his wife Blake Lively was hiding in the audience in disguise when a young boy asked of his on-screen relationship with Zoe Saldana, “In the scene where you were kissing the girl, was that real?”

Reynolds reacted to the question with a “whoa” as co-star Jennifer Garner laughed.

“This is the best Q&A ever,” she said.

“Honey? What the fu—,” Reynolds joked, peering into the crowd to see if Lively was hiding out.

Ryan Reynolds at a Q&A for The Adam Project.

He went on to say the kiss was “kinda real” but that he “didn’t mean it.” (We’re sure his wife appreciated that!)

Reynolds — who has three daughters, James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, with Lively — continued, "This is the thing, I don't know how to explain this to my own kids. If they watch this, and they're like, 'Daddy! What are you doing?' Like, it's exactly the tactic I'd use on them — not anger, but just disappointment."

Reynolds is known to be quite the jokester, especially when it comes to his family life. The 45-year-old consistently takes to Twitter — and uses talk show appearances — to poke fun at his wife of nearly 10 years and their kids.

But, let’s not forget, Lively is equally as funny. The duo just know how to troll each other, and for that, we’re appreciative. (And jealous?)

Now, if we only knew if Lively planted that question at The Adam Project Q&A... until next time.