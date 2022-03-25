Sandra Bullock officially met her The Lost City co-star Channing Tatum in their childrens’ preschool principal’s office, but the first time she truly spotted him was during a screening of Magic Mike.

During an interview with Tatum on The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 57-year-old actress hilariously reenacted her reaction while watching the 2012 Steven Soderbergh movie, which, if you don’t know, stars Tatum and Matthew McConaughey as male strippers who take a new protégé (Alex Pettyfer) under their wings.

“I think I saw [Sandra] in passing at the Academies one time and I was like, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, there’s Sandra Bullock,’” Tatum said with Bullock adding, matter of factly, “And I saw him in Magic Mike.”

The audience cheered as Tatum asked Bullock if she also freaked out when she saw him.

“Oh, I went, ‘Oh my God,’ but it was in a different way,” she said before pulling her leg up on the couch as she recalled her reaction to the film’s racy scenes.

“The ladies know. You sort of twist in the seat and you’re like, ‘No, stop!’ Because it’s just too much coming at you all at once,” Bullock joked.

Bullock and Tatum star alongside Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt in the comedy The Lost City, in theaters Friday. Thankfully, they got to know each other before getting to set.

“[We met] in the principal’s office at our preschool,” Bullock told James Corden, with Tatum adding, “We have two very, very strong-willed little girls who, at that young age, were very much butting heads.”

Tatum, 41, joked that “of all the people” his daughter Everly just had to pick fights with Bullock’s daughter, Laila. Luckily, the families worked it out after the girls were given the challenge of “who could be nicest to the other one.”

“I don’t know where they could’ve learned this competitiveness at all,” Tatum sarcastically concluded.

Bullock and Tatum have amazing on-screen chemistry in this interview alone, so there’s no doubt their new movie will be one to see. (Apparently, there are some Magic Mike-esque scenes in there too, so, moms, take note.)