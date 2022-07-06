Sarah Levy is a mom! On July 5, the actress announced the arrival of her first child, and he is named after her father and Schitt’s Creek co-star, Eugene Levy.

Sarah shared her son’s moniker on Instagram, alongside a sweet photo of his tiny baby toes. “He decided to make an early entrance but we are so glad sweet James Eugene Outerbridge is in the world,” she wrote.

This is the first child for Levy and her husband, actor Graham Outerbridge, who were married in October, 2021. Levy announced the pregnancy in May by posting a photo of herself gazing down thoughtfully at her exposed belly.

“We’ll take all the salt & vinegar chips and the hottest hot sauce you have, thx!” she wrote, in a nod to pregnancy cravings.

Schitt’s Creek was a family affair as Sarah’s brother, Dan Levy, played the hilarious David Rose and co-created the show with their father. It remains to be seen if James will follow in the footsteps of his famous family members — or have his grandfather’s inimitable eyebrows — but it’s clear he’s the newest member of a tight-knit and supportive clan.

Just before Dan hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021, his mom, Deborah Divine, sent an epic message to his former childhood bullies, tweeting, “This goes out to the bully punks at Camp WTF who made life miserable for a certain cabin-mate back in the the summer of ’96 — just because he was different. Well, after all these years I have just 7 words to say to you: ‘Live from New York, it’s Saturday Night!’”

No doubt the whole family will have baby James’ back, no matter what he tackles in life. For the moment, enjoy those delicious newborn toes, Levys!