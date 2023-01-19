It’s been a year since Ghostface last terrorized the residents of sleepy Woodsboro, California... again. The fifth installment in the iconic Scream franchise was released last January, and introduced a new group of teens (led by Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega) to the masked killer. And thanks to the just-released official trailer for Scream 6, fans are finding out that Woodsboro might be safe for now. Ghostface is taking his homicidal obsession on the road — to New York City, to be exact.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that all of Woodsboro’s residents are safe. In addition to the franchise’s new teen survivors, veteran survivor Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) is back to fight the good fight against Ghostface. And for the first time, fans get to see the return of a true favorite: Scream 4’s Kirby Reed, played by Hayden Panettiere. Not surprisingly, Ghostface follows the whole gang cross-country, and if the trailer is any indication, he (she? they??) will do whatever it takes to kill off this final group of Woodsboro fighters.

Here’s everything to know about this latest legacy horror sequel, including the release date and who’s returning to the cast.

Is there a trailer yet?

There is now! Although Paramount released a short teaser in December 2022, the network dropped the first official trailer for Scream 6 (aka Scream VI) on Jan. 19, 2023.

What is Scream 6 about?

The Scream 5 Woodsboro survivors have moved to New York City, where they hope to find safety in the anonymity of the faceless crowds. The teens enroll in a local college, hoping to focus on their future instead of their recently horrific past. However, they soon realize nowhere — and no one — is safe when Ghostface decides he wants you dead. The trailer opens with sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara (Ortega) running into a NYC bodega, begging for help. By the end of the bloody altercation, Ghostface turns a shotgun on a bodega patron who dares to fight back. “New York, new rules,” the trailer teases.

“At the top of the film, we see my character Tara avoiding her trauma and desperately trying to reclaim her teenage experience and become a normal college student,” Ortega told EW. “There’s a lot of tension between her and Sam; she feels as though she’s too protective and unwilling to allow them both to move on. She feels suffocated.”

Who’s in the cast?

The four young survivors from Scream 5 all made the trek to New York City: Tara (Ortega), Sam (Barrera), and twins Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding). The only OG survivors returning for this sequel? Cox’s Gale Weathers and Panettiere’s Kirby Reed. Of her fan-favorite character, Panettiere told EW, “She’s come a long way. What happened to her has obviously impacted her life, and it sends her in a certain direction, but she’s still the same old Kirby at the heart of it. She’s just a little older, a little wiser, but just as spitfire-y, and snarky, and all that good stuff.”

Due to a dispute over salary, Neve Campbell decided not to return as Sidney Prescott.

New cast members include Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra, Liana Liberato, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.

When is the Scream 6 release date?

Go ahead and line up the babysitter now — Scream 6 hits theaters on March 10, 2023.