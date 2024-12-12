Man Calls Out Sexism Against Taylor Swift After Matthew McConaughey Appears At Football Game

Since Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce went public with their relationship back in the fall of 2023, Swift has often attended Kelce’s NFL games. And since she’s quite literally the most famous person in the world, the cameras often cut to her cheering, dancing, and enjoying her time watching the game.

Confession: I now tune in to Kansas City Chiefs games nearly every week to see if I can spot her. It’s true! I am one of those people (a diehard Swiftie!), but I’m sure the NFL doesn’t mind. One more viewer to up their ratings!

But you know who does mind? What Swift has called, the “dads, Brads, and Chads” of the world. The dudes who think she doesn’t “belong” there! She should stick to singing and writing about BOYS!

When she shows up on their television screen for .5 seconds, cheering from her seat, they are so, so angry!

So, it’s really funny when other celebrities, like Matthew McConaughey, show up to sporting events, no one bats an eye! Gee, I wonder why that could be!?

One man is calling out the blatant sexism against Taylor Swift, calling for all the dads, Brads, and Chads to shut it!

“OK, America, let's hear the hate. Here we go. We got Matthew McConaughey on this TV screen cheering on his boys,” TikTok user @jakegullet386 says while filming the University of Texas — Austin football game.

McConaughey, a UT — Austin alumnus, appeared on Fox's Big Noon Saturday during halftime of the matchup between No. 3 Texas and No. 10 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. He was featured during the airing several times.

“So far, 10 seconds he's been on this TV screen. 10 seconds. Texas has scored. This is no difference from Travis Kelce scores a touchdown at Arrowhead Stadium,” the OP says.

“Here we are. There's about three seconds. Oh, there he is again. So we're going on 27 seconds of Matthew McConaughey on the TV screen because his team scored a touchdown. Just like when Taylor Swift is on the TV screen because she's happy that her boyfriend scored a touchdown. You all can now shut up because we all know you ain't giving hate to Matthew McConaughey.”

PERIOD. Can you imagine if Taylor headed out to the sidelines during the game?! People would lose. their. freaking. minds.

Most of the comments on Jake’s video were supportive, thanking him for pointing out this double standard. However, some still couldn’t help themselves from proving his point.

“He's being doing this forever, and not because of a personal relationship. It's not quite the same. Taylor won't be going to Chiefs games ten years from now, but MM will still be supporting his team,” the user wrote.

I see their point that it may be a slight apples-to-oranges comparison. However, in a bigger lens, it is an incredible double standard that men will complain when they see her on the screen for a couple of seconds when she doesn’t even ask to be shown and probably doesn’t even want to be shown! She’s exposed enough!