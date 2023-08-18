Being a mom is hard. Being a mom when you’re possessed by a demon? That’s next level, as Courteney Cox’s Pat knows all too well. Unfortunately for Pat, things won’t get any less weird for her and her family when Shining Vale returns for Season 2 on Starz this fall. Starz’s first-look photos from Shining Vale’s new season — which include images from Pat’s stay at a psychiatric hospital — make it clear the Phelps family’s problems are just getting started.

Season 1 kicked off with Pat, her husband Terry (Greg Kinnear), and their two children moving to a Victorian mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut, after Pat had an affair with the handyman. Unfortunately, their fresh start was almost immediately derailed when Pat began having visions of a 1950s housewife, Rosemary, who gave her some sexy inspiration for her new book. In true horror show fashion, things quickly took a turn for the scary when Rosemary ended up possessing Pat, leading to her family putting her in the hospital in hopes of saving her before Rosemary took total control of her life.

The new season is set to pick up four months later, but as the first look photos reveal, Pat’s troubles are far from over. Read on for everything you need to know about Shining Vale Season 2, from the new season’s premiere date to what’s next for the beleaguered Phelps family.

When will Shining Vale Season 2 premiere on Starz?

Starz

In a stroke of genius scheduling, Shining Vale’s second season will premiere on Starz on Friday, Oct. 13. New episodes will drop weekly at midnight on Starz’s streaming app and premiere at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the linear channel.

Which cast members will return for Season 2?

Starz

Despite all of the demonic activities that went on in Season 1, the show’s main cast of characters all survived to return for a second season. That means Cox, Kinnear, and the actors who play their characters’ children, Gus Birney and Dylan Gage, are all returning. Also back for another round of terrorizing the Phelps family is Mira Sorvino as the troublemaking Rosemary. The Season 2 cast is rounded out with Merrin Dungey as Pat’s editor and friend, Kam, as well as Judith Light, Allison Tolman, and Sherilyn Fenn.

What terrors await Pat in Shining Vale Season 2?

Starz

After four months spent in a psychiatric hospital, Pat’s insurance runs out at the start of Season 2. The mom and author is ready to return home for another fresh start with her family, but things quickly go awry when she discovers the new next-door neighbor looks exactly like Rosemary. As she attempts to uncover why her new neighbor is a doppelganger for the demon who possessed her, the dark secrets of the Phelps family’s Victorian nightmare home begin to unravel at last.

Making things even more complicated? Terry doesn’t appear to remember his wife, and Pat’s kids no longer seem to need their mom. With her family falling apart around her and her house actively trying to sabotage her latest attempt to start over, Pat is going to have to fight if she wants to hold everything together this season — especially her sanity.

Take a Closer Look at Season 2 in These First Look Photos

In addition to photos featuring Pat strapped to a gurney and looking resigned at the hospital, Starz also shared photos of her family trying to hold everything together in the new season of Shining Vale. Check out the first-look photos below:

Starz

Starz

Starz

Starz