100+ Memorable ‘One Tree Hill’ Quotes That Still Feel So Real

For nine seasons, we laughed, cried and loved along with the characters of One Tree Hill. Centered around the lives of two half-brothers from North Carolina, the WB show was known for getting painfully real. Here are 101 One Tree Hill quotes that will help you relive the classic show.

“Some people believe that ravens guide travelers to their destinations. Others believe that the sight of a solitary raven is considered good luck while more than one raven together predicts trouble ahead.”

“The world is full of magic. You just have to believe in it. So make your wish. Do you have it? Good. Now believe in it with all your heart.”

“There’s a day when you realize that you’re not just a survivor, you’re a warrior. You’re tougher than anything life throws your way.”

“The hardest part of saying goodbye is having to do it again every single day.”

“I’ve come to the conclusion that if having things turn out the way you wanted them to is a measure of a successful life, then some would say I’m a failure.”

“I used to be a bit of a b*tch just for the sake of being one, but now I am a b*tch for the sake of my friends and family. You do not want to test that!”

“Happiness is not a destination. It is a mood, it is not permanent. It comes and goes and if people thought that way then maybe people would find happiness more often.”

“At this moment there are 6,470,818,671 people in the world. Some are running scared. Some are coming home. Some tell lies to make it through the day. Others are just now facing the truth. Some are evil men, at war with good. And some are good, struggling with evil. Six billion people in the world. Six billion souls. And sometimes — all you need is one.”

“I am who I am. No excuses.”

“It’s not my intention that one day this scholarship fund will erase the past. But it is my intention that one day it might eclipse it and remind a new generation of sports fans that what you do matters. And how you do it matters.”

“Have you ever wondered what marks our time here? If one life can really make an impact on the world…or if the choices we make matter? I believe they do. And I believe that one man can change many lives. For better…or worse.”

“Don’t laugh… but anytime I have a dream about my mom or Ellie, I like to think it’s their way of contacting me from the other side. Like dreams are emails for ghosts, and it’s their way of sending me a message.”

“Give me regret as long as I can keep the good memories too.”

“Most people are stronger than they know. They just forget to believe in it sometimes.”

“When you stop fighting, you stop living. We all need that thing that’s worth fighting for. Maybe it’s a certain someone, or a special place, maybe just an idea. So find your fight, and fight like hell, ’til your battle is won.”

“I think we got one life, one chance and what we do with it is up to us.”

“It’s the oldest story in the world. One day you’re 17 and planning for someday. And then quietly and without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And then someday is yesterday. And this is your life. Albert Camus once wrote, ‘Blessed are the hearts that can bend; they shall never be broken.’ But I wonder if there’s no breaking then there’s no healing, and if there’s no healing then there’s no learning. And if there’s no learning then there’s no struggle. But the struggle is a part of life. So must all hearts be broken?

“Anna, it’s not about who I am, OK. It’s about who they are. They are people who hate, and they divide, and they feed off of people who don’t fight back. Yeah I could laugh this off, but what about the girl who can’t? Who’s gonna help her? Silence only makes them stronger.”

“People are going to label you. It’s how you overcome those labels, that’s what matters.”

“There is no shame in being afraid. Hell, we’re all afraid. What you’ve got to do is figure out what you’re afraid of. Because when you put a face on it, you can beat it. Or better yet, you can use it.”

“When all my dreams come true, the one I want next to me. It’s you.”

“Truth is still absolute. Believe that. Even when that truth is hard and cold, and more painful than you’ve ever imagined. And even when truth is more cruel than any lie.”

“Sooner or later we all choose a path. Sometimes you never look back, and sometimes life forces you to.”

“Life kicks you around sometimes. It scares you and it beats you up. But there’s one day when you realize you’re not just a survivor, you’re a fighter. You’re tougher than anything life throws your way. And you are.”

“Mama told me that, sometimes people have to cry out all their tears, to make room for a heart full of smiles.”

“That pain in your stomach, that pain in your heart, it goes away. That voice in your head that’s saying there’s no way out, it’s wrong. Would you please, please just believe me? It gets better.”

“I wanted you to fight for me! I wanted you to say there is no one else that you could ever be with and that you would rather be alone than without me. I wanted the Lucas Scott from the beach that night; telling the world that he’s the one for me.”

“Do you ever wonder how long it takes to change your life? What measure of time is enough to be life-altering? Is it four years, like high school? One year? An eight-week rock tour? Can your life change in a month, or a week, or a single day? We’re always in a hurry to grow up, to go places, to get ahead. But when you’re young one hour can change everything.”

“One day, you look at your life, and it has purpose and someone that makes you feel very special and friends. And all the time and pain that it took to get there, it just doesn’t matter anymore.”

“Happiness is a mood and a it’s a condition, not a destination. It’s like being tired or hungry, it’s not permanent, it comes and goes and that’s ok. And I feel like if people thought of it that way, they’d find happiness a lot more often.”

“You can choose to blame your circumstances on fate or bad luck or bad choices. Or you can fight back. Things aren’t always going to be fair in the real world. That’s just the way it is. But for the most part, you get what you give. Rest of your life is being shaped right now. With the dreams you chase, the choices you make, and the person you decide to be. The rest of your life is a long time. And the rest of your life starts right now.”

“I read a poem once… about a girl who had a crush on a guy who died. She imagined him up in heaven with all the beautiful angels… and she was jealous. Ellie is gone. I imagine her with all the badass angels now. Hanging out with them in their black leather jackets, causing trouble. But I’m not jealous. I just… miss her.”

“It’s hard to fight the things we are afraid of. Sometimes we just need a little help.”

“The important thing is not to be bitter over life’s disappointments. Learn to let go of the past. And recognize that every day won’t be sunny, and when you find yourself lost in the darkness and despair, remember it’s only in the black of night you see the stars. And those stars will lead you back home.”

“Live the life, live the dream, no fear.”

“Most of our lives are a series of images, they pass us by like towns on a highway. But sometimes a moment stuns us as it happens and we know that this instant is more than a fleeting image. We know that this moment, every part of it, will live on forever.”

“But what are we waiting for? All we have is now. Don’t run from this.”

“It was a comet. The boy saw the comet and he felt as though his life had meaning. And when it went away, he waited his entire life for it to come back to him. It was more than just a comet because of what it brought to his life: direction, beauty, meaning. There are many who couldn’t understand, and sometimes he walked among them. But even in his darkest hours, he knew in his heart that someday it would return to him, and his world would be whole again… And his belief in God and love and art would be re-awakened in his heart. The boy saw the comet and suddenly his life had meaning.”

“I spent a lot of time searching for reasons and answers. But you can’t find what’s not there.”

“You think you know me but you don’t. And that means you don’t know what I can do.”

“When your heart breaks, you got to fight like hell to make sure you’re still alive. Because you are. And that pain you feel? That’s life. The confusion and fear? That’s there to remind you, that somewhere out there is something better, and that something is worth fighting for.”

“I know you’re searching for things, Lucas. And I hope with all my heart that you find the answers to your questions. But the answers that you’re looking for are closer than you think. They’re in your heart. And in the hearts of those who love you.”

“We made it, didn’t we? Through all the tragedy and jealousy and confusion. We made it.”

“I was thinking about the finality of it all – how somebody can leave your world in the blink of an eye and be gone forever. It’s too enormous to think about. It’s too hard. And then you’re just supposed to go on, right, like just deal with it, I mean really you’re only supposed to be sad for as long as the flowers last and then, oh, time to go back to telling jokes and reminiscing about the old days.”

“Do not let your fire go out, spark by irreplaceable spark in the hopeless swaps of the not quite, the not yet, and the not at all. Do not let the hero in your soul perish in lonely frustration for the life you deserved and have never been able to reach. The world you desire can be won. It exists. It is real. It is possible. It is yours.”

“We’re all crazy, some of us just hide it better than others.”

“There are moments in our lives when we find ourselves at a crossroads, afraid, confused, without a roadmap. The choices we make in those moments can define the rest of our days. Of course when faced with the unknown, most of us prefer to turn around and go back.”

"Every song ends — but is that any reason not to enjoy the music?"



“You know, my pride says, ‘Yeah. that’s it. Just leave here knowing Haley is obviously intimidated by a sexual relationship.’ But my heart says, ‘Forget about your pride, you idiot. You love this girl. And even if you catch pneumonia, your ass is gonna stay out here in the rain until you convince her to forgive you’ So come on, Hales. Just meet me halfway here?” “Yeah. You see, then a funny thing happened; Haley. She showed me that you can find the good in everybody, if you just give them a chance. The benefit of the doubt. Sometimes, people disappoint you. Sometimes they surprise you. But you never really get to know them…until you listen for what’s in their hearts and that’s what Haley did with Nathan. That’s what we should do for them. So for you skeptics out there, prepare to be surprised. It’s a magical place, son. I’ve seen that magic in your eyes for the past nine years. There’s only one Tree Hill, Jamie Scott. And it’s your home.”

“Someone once said; ‘It’s the good girls who keep diaries. The bad girls never have the time. Me… I just wanna live a life I’m gonna remember. Even if I don’t write it down.”

“What you do matters. And how you do it matters.”

“So don’t be afraid to make mistakes, to stumble and fall, cause most of the time, the greatest rewards come from doing the things that scare you the most. Maybe you’ll get everything you wish for. Maybe you’ll get more than you ever could have imagined. Who knows where life will take you. The road is long and in the end, the journey is the destination.”

“Okay, let me get this straight. You don’t have feelings for Lucas anymore, Peyton does, but she’s willing to hide those feelings if you asked her to. Sounds like a pretty great friend to me.”

“Every day we ignore how completely broken this world is and we tell ourselves it’s all going to be okay, you’re gonna be okay. But it’s not okay. And once you know that, there’s no going back.”

“Okay, guy in need of a clue. Here’s one. Women send signals. That was a brush off. Before you dip into your shallow pool of wit, let me paint us a picture and save us both the trouble. Here’s your evening. You are going to slink back off to your buddies, laugh this off, get wasted, go home, and make nice with yourself. But don’t be thinking of me because even your fantasy of me isn’t interested in you.”

“Do you ever wonder if we make the moments in our lives, or if the moments in our lives make us?”

“Does this darkness have a name? This cruelty, this hatred, how did it find us? Did it steal into our lives or did we seek it out and embrace it? What happened to us that we now send our children into the world like we send young men to war, hoping for their safe return, but knowing that some would be lost along the way. When did we lose our way? Consumed by the shadows. Swallowed whole by the darkness. Does this darkness have a name? Is it your name?”

“I’m sticking with the shoelaces. The hearts say I like you, but the shoelace part isn’t too mushy.”

“First you’re gonna let go. Now were going to sit, and you are going to cry on my shoulder for as long as you need to.”

“That’s where they get you… thinking you got a choice. Love finds you, son. You don’t find love.”

“Sometimes pain becomes such a huge part of your life that you expect it to always be there. Because you can’t remember a time in your life when it wasn’t, but then one day you feel something else. something that feels wrong, only because its so unfamiliar. then in that moment you realize you’re happy.”

“Sometimes people write the things they can’t say.”

“It’s the rule of life, whatever crap you pull always catches up to you. It’s part of the game.”

“Make a wish and place it in your heart. Anything you want, everything you want. Do you have it? Good. Now believe it can come true. You never know where the next miracle is gonna come from, the next smile, the next wish come true. But if you believe that it’s right around the corner, and you open your heart and mind to the possibility of it, to the certainty of it, you just might get the thing you’re wishing for. The world is full of magic. You just have to believe in it. So, make your wish. Do you have it? Good. Now, believe in it with all your heart…”

“We fell in love, and at some point, the people we love forgot to love us back.”

“Sometimes my heart aches at how my life turned out… in a good way.”

“Happiness comes in many forms—in the company of good friends, in the feeling you get when you make someone else’s dream come true, or in the promise of hope renewed. It’s OK to let yourself be happy because you never know how fleeting that happiness might be…”

“And until you face all the mistakes you’ve made, you’ll never change.”

“We spend so much time wanting, pursuing, wishing. But ambition is good, chasing things with integrity is good, dreaming. If you had a friend you knew you’d never see again, what would you say? If you could do one last thing for someone you love, what would it be? Say it. Do it. Don’t wait. Nothing lasts forever.”

“OK, guy in need of a clue. Here’s one. Women send signals. That was a brush off. Before you dip into your shallow pool of wit, let me paint us a picture and save us both the trouble. Here’s your evening. You are going to slink back off to your buddies, laugh this off, get wasted, go home, and make nice with yourself. But don’t be thinking of me because even your fantasy of me isn’t interested in you.” “Seems to me we’ve lost track about what this game is supposed to be about, myself included. Now I want you to take this time and think about why we’re really out there. ‘Til then no practice.”

“And once you lose yourself, you have two choices: find the person you used to be or lose that person completely.”

“You know, you might wanna take a long hard look in the mirror. And see if the guy staring back at you is the kind of person you want to be.”

“Love can be for a boy or a girl or a place or a way of life or even for a family. Where you find it is up to you.”

“When life comes rushing at you out of the darkness who will you choose to face it with? Will it be someone you trust? Will they be wise? And will their love for you help them to guide you to the light, or will they lose their way in the darkness? Will they make noble choices? Or will that person be untested, someone new? Life comes rushing at you from out of the darkness. When it does, is there someone in your life you can count on—someone who will watch over you when you stumble and fall, and in that moment, give you the strength to face your fears alone?”

“The kind of friendships we used to believe in. I miss that. And I miss you. I guess I just miss all of it.”

“My best friend is funny, intelligent, creative, beautiful and successful and very kind. And she’s also impulsive, frustrating, complicated, childish, but I would not have her any other way. And the best part about Brooke Davis is that she always puts friends first, so if you are ever in any kind of trouble, now you know who to call. I can’t think of anyone I would rather have watching over you.”

“Life is too short to play games. If you love someone and want to be with them, then go get them. Deal with the mess later. You don’t know what tomorrow will bring.”

“This is my best friend in the whole wide world. Don’t you think she’s pretty?”

“You ever heard the expression ‘The best things in life are free’? Well that expression is true.’ Every once in a while, people step up they rise above themselves sometimes they surprise you and sometimes they fall short. Life is funny sometimes. It can push pretty hard but if you look close enough, you can find hope in the words of children, in the bars of the song and in the eyes of someone you love. And if you’re lucky, if you’re the luckiest person on this entire planet, the person you love decides to love you back.”

“You ever look a picture of yourself, and see a stranger in the background?. It makes you wonder how many strangers have pictures of you. How many moments of other people’s life have we been in. Were we a part of someone’s life when their dream came true or were we there when their dream died. Did we keep trying to get in? As if we were somehow destined to be there or did the shot take us by surprise. Just think, you could be a big part of someone else’s life, and not even know it.”

“I loved it and I was good at it. I mean, you ever have something that you knew that you were better at than almost anybody else?”

“My name is Lucas Scott. I’m a senior at Tree Hill High School. I play basketball…at least I used to. I have a girlfriend…at least I used to. And I have a best friend. Tree Hill is just a place somewhere in the world. Maybe it’s a lot like your world, maybe it’s nothing like it. But if you look closer, you might see someone like you, or someone like you. Someone trying to find their way. Someone trying to find their place. Someone trying to find their self. Sometimes it seems like you are the only one in the world who’s struggling, who’s frustrated, unsatisfied, barely getting by. But that feeling’s a lie. And if you just hold on, just find the courage to face it all for another day, someone or something will find you and make it all okay. Because we all need a little help sometimes—someone to help us hear the music in their world, to remind us that it won’t always be this way. That someone is out there. And that someone will find you…”

“Because it’s only when you’re tested that you truly discover who you are. And it’s only when you’re tested that you discover who you can be. The person that you want to be does exist, somewhere on the other side of hard work and faith, and belief and beyond the heartache and fear of what life has.”

“It’s hard when you miss people. But you know if you miss them, that means you’re lucky. It means you had someone special in your life, someone worth missing.”

“I want to draw something that means something to someone. You know, I want to draw blind faith or a fading summer or just a moment of clarity. It’s like when you go and you see a really great band live for the first time, you know, and nobody’s saying it but everybody’s thinking it: ‘We have something to believe in again.’ I want to draw that feeling.”

“Sometimes I think we waste our words and we waste our moments, and we don’t take the time to say the things that are in our hearts when we have the chance.”

“You’re my best friend and I would never cut you out for a guy. OK? No matter who he is. Or how happy he makes me.”

“Imagine a future moment in your life where all your dreams come true. You know it’s the greatest moment of your life and you get to experience it with one person. Who’s standing next to you?”

“One day you’re seventeen and planning for someday. And then quietly and without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And that someday is yesterday. And this is your life.”

“Yes, losing your heart’s desire is tragic but gaining your heart’s desire? It’s all you can hope for, this year I wished for love… to immerse myself in someone else and to wake a heart long afraid to feel. My wish was granted and if having that is tragic then give me tragedy, because I wouldn’t give it back for the world.”

“Okay, then let me ask you something. What is gonna make you happy, Peyton? Is it how you look? Or the car you drive or the people you know? Is it money or celebrity or power or accomplishments? Because I have all those things and I don’t think it’s enough.”

“I believe in true love. I believe in love at first sight. I believe love conquers all. And that doesn’t mean there’s not gonna be hard days or difficult things to deal with, because there will be. But finding that person who does it for you and knowing that person loves you back it just makes everything so much easier.”

“Every song has a CODA, a final movement. Whether it fades out or crashes away, every song ends. Is that any reason not to enjoy the music? The truth is, there is nothing to be afraid of. It’s just life.”

“Make a wish and place it in your heart. Anything you want, everything you want. Do you have it? Good. Now believe it can come true. You never know where the next miracles going to come from, the next memory, the next smile, the next wish come true.”

“Death is not the greatest loss in life. The greatest loss is what dies inside of us while we live.”

“You don’t get to have me, not my body, and sure as hell not my heart.”