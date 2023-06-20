When one Droughtlander ends, fans always know another one is on the horizon. That’s why Outlander fans need to prepare for the inevitable moment when the series leaves you on a cliffhanger, wondering what’s next for star-crossed lovers Jamie and Claire. Thankfully, there are lots of shows out there giving Outlander vibes that make for ideal viewing in between seasons (or, alas, once the show ends with Season 8).

Outlander is a dynamic series that mixes romance, adventure, historical drama, and, of course, time travel elements to create an endlessly watchable love story. In Season 7, Jamie and Claire are preparing to see their family through the American Revolution, but the show has covered everything from The Battle of Culloden to the goings-on in 18th-century France’s royal court. Add in Claire’s time spent as a nurse in World War II, and there are some solid period dramas sure to captivate viewers looking for more historical storytelling.

More into the romance and time travel? From the timey-wimey adventures of Doctor Who to the sweeping romance of Poldark, the shows on this list will satisfy even the pickiest of Outlander devotees.

Shows Like Outlander Even Jamie & Claire Would Love

A Discovery of Witches (2018-2022)

There’s a supernatural element built into Outlander, even though the series doesn’t always lean into it. A Discovery of Witches goes in the opposite direction and fully embraces a world where witches (and vampires!) exist. Based on a book series by Deborah Harkness, the show follows a historian and witch named Diana Bishop who can’t fight her attraction to a sexy vampire named Matthew. Over the course of three seasons, the two embark on an epic love story that even involves a healthy dash of time travel.

Midnight at the Pera Palace (2022)

Midnight at the Pera Palace, Netflix’s criminally underrated Turkish period drama (available with English subtitles or dubbing), is a must-watch for Outlander fans. The story begins when modern-day journalist Esra mysteriously gets transported to the year 1919, where she inadvertently begins disturbing the natural timeline of historical events. As if that’s not enough to worry about, she also meets and falls for a potentially dangerous man named Halit.

Poldark (2015-2019)

Demelza and Ross Poldark’s lives are almost as complicated as Jamie and Claire’s — and that’s minus the time travel. Set against the stunning backdrop of Cornwall, Ross returns home after the British are defeated in the American Revolution, only to discover his intended, Elizabeth, has moved on with his cousin and his father has died. Virtually penniless but still a nobleman by rights, Ross works to revive his father’s derelict mine and attempts not to fall for his young maid, Demelza. And that’s just Season 1.

The English (2022)

Emily Blunt stars in this brutal miniseries that doesn’t shy away from the dark side of American history. An Englishwoman named Lady Cornelia heads west to seek revenge on the man she holds responsible for her son’s death. Along the way, she meets Pawnee scout Eli Whipp, and the duo’s bond is sure to make fans of Jamie and Claire’s romance hearts race.

Turn (2014-2017)

If you love the Revolutionary War-era arc on Outlander, you must add Turn to your queue immediately. The series follows a group of regular men and women who become spies and codebreakers as they work toward securing American independence no matter the cost.

Even More Shows To Watch If You Love Outlander