There has been (understandably) a lot of discourse surrounding the Slap heard round the world at last night’s Academy Awards. But a lot of wonderful and exciting moments from last night’s Oscars have flown under the radar, like the fact that a pregnant Sophie Turner and husband Joe Jonas showed up at the Vanity Fair afterparty like it was nbd.

There have been stories circulating that the couple wanted to expand their family — the couple welcomed daughter Willa Jonas in July 2020 — and Turner confirmed the rumors in the most stylish way possible. Turner walked the blue carpet in a stunning full-length, red gown, complete with a slick pony tail and matching red lip, that showed off her pregnancy.

Most celebrities look amazing no matter what (see: gobs of money and teams of stylists and makeup artists), but it’s cool to see Turner keep the fashion-forward pregnancy vibe that Rihanna has started going.

And this isn’t the first time Turner has stepped out while pregnant with Baby No. 2, either. The star was previously spotted in a lime green dress that had lots of people speculating that she was already pregnant. She also rocked a leather pinafore dress and white crop top during the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion week, which kept her pregnancy mostly hidden.

Since the rumors started circulating, Turner has oscillated between chic and comfy outfits, the latter of which is also very acceptable for anyone carrying a child. The couple has not officially announced the pregnancy in any capacity, but clearly, they aren’t trying to hid the news from anyone.

The couple did the same thing with their firstborn, never verbally confirming the pregnancy until Turner had given birth. “Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby,” they said in a statement to People in July 2020.

Congratulations to the couple, and kudos to them for doing public pregnancy the way that suits them!