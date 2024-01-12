The Spice Girls Have Their Own Commemorative Stamps Now

Are you still feeling like you need to spice up your life? Don’t worry, there is a clear solution. On Thursday, the Royal Mail announced a new line of 10 Spice Girls commemorative stamps to celebrate 30 years of the iconic girl band.

Five of the stamps include all five of the Spice Girls performing live between 1997 and 2012. Five of the stamps include each individual Spice Girl performing live. The final five stamps each feature an individual Spice Girl from the promotion of their 1997 movie Spice World. Basically, then, you absolutely need them all.

Here’s a full list of what each stamp depicts:

Spice Girls performing at the BRIT Awards, 1997

Melanie Chisholm performing at the BRIT Awards, London, 1998

Spice Girls performing during the closing ceremony of the London 2012 Olympic Games

Geri Halliwell performing at the BRIT Awards, London, 1997

Spice Girls performing in San Jose, California, 2007

Emma Bunton performing at Wembley, London, 1998

Spice Girls performing in Istanbul, 1997

Victoria Beckham performing during The Return of the Spice Girls Tour at Madison Square Garden, New York City, 2008

Spice Girls performing in Dublin, 1998

Melanie Brown performing at the BRIT Awards, London, 1997

"We are so excited to be celebrated by Royal Mail, alongside some of the most iconic and influential music legends,” the Spice Girls said in a statement. “When we formed the Spice Girls we couldn’t have dreamt that 30 years later we would be the first female group to be dedicated an entire stamp collection, that’s Girl Power!”

Sadly for people outside of the United Kingdom, these stamps are not great for mailing letters in the United States or anything. But you can still collect them and just stare at them if you want, which is really what they’re for. In addition to selling regular packets of stamps, you can also buy collectors items, including various stamp sets, collectors items, and a framed stamp set, which looks pretty cool.

There’s also a neat collection of post cards, which can be mailed anywhere.

The Spice Girls, which included members Victoria Beckham, Geri Horner, Melanie Brown, Melanie Chislholm and Emma Bunton, formed in 1994 and shot to international fame shortly afterward. You probably either had or wanted one of their hairstyles in 1998.

This isn’t the first time the Royal Mail has released special collections focused on famous British musical acts, but this is the first time a group of female musicians have been chosen. In the past, they’ve released stamp sets for The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Queen, and Iron Maiden.

All of the Spice Girls seem thrilled to be featured on the stamps.

“Honoured to be the first girl group to be featured on a commemorative stamp and so proud of everything we’ve achieved @SpiceGirls,” wrote Victoria Beckham on Instagram. “Thank you to my family, friends and all of our fans around the world for the love and support!”

“Another first,” posted Baby Spice. “Many exciting things have happened in my Spice Girl life, but this has put the “stamp” on it!!!! Yes! The Royal Mail are celebrating 30 years of the @spicegirls and dedicating a whole stamp collection to us – the first time for a female group.”

“How amazing is this,” posted Melanie. “Being a Spice Girl has given me so many incredible experiences and what an honour to celebrate some of our most iconic moments with a collection of @royalmailofficial stamps.”