As the final season of Stranger Things closes in on us, fans are already starting to feel nostalgic. We don’t want to say goodbye yet! But what if you could step straight into Hawkins, Indiana, complete with flickering Christmas lights, D&D boards, and that ‘80s childhood vibe the show is famous for? Well, thanks to a fan-funded Airbnb project, you can.

When you truly love a series or movie, it’s natural to wish you could live in the world created by it — if only just for a day. I made a trip to Salem, Massachusetts, a few years back, and I’d be lying if I said it had nothing to do with visiting the Hocus Pocus village. Now, I have a new filming destination on my travel bucket list, and it’s one I can’t wait to visit with my teen: the Byers' house from Stranger Things.

Upfront disclaimer: The house is not affiliated with Netflix. However, once you see how painstakingly it has been put together, you’ll be in awe over just how much the Airbnb honors the spirit of the show. Prepare to be transported back to 1983… and the set of a series that has become part of the zeitgeist.

Welcome to the Byers House

This isn’t just a house made to look like the Byers’ house — this is *the* house used as the exterior for all scenes set at the Byers’ home, according to the Airbnb listing. It also influenced the design of the interior sets, which, as is common practice, were built in a nearby sound studio.

And although the interior of the home isn’t an exact replica of the interior sets, it’s honestly hard to even tell! The references to the show and period-perfect Easter eggs throughout are top-tier. In fact, “dozens of fans and professionals worked to design this vacation rental,” curating every aspect to create the ultimate fan experience.

First of all, there’s the truly iconic Christmas lights wall. (Joyce frantically trying to use it to communicate with Will in the Upside Down not included.) But there are tons of other nods to both the characters and the cultural context of the times, too, like Jonathan’s vinyl collection, BMX bikes to ride around the block like the boys, Dungeons & Dragons board games, an Upside Down bunk room, and an old-school CRT TV where you can watch classic movies on VHS.

Don’t worry — there’s also new technology, in case you want to cue up Stranger Things on the 75” Samsung Frame TV.

Stay the Night in Hawkins

Wondering where this Airbnb is located? If you guessed the Atlanta area, where much of Stranger Things was filmed, you’d be right. The Byers’ home is located a mere 15 to 20 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

As far as sleeping accommodations, you’ve got three bedrooms: Jonathan’s Room, Will’s Room, and the Upside-Down Bunk Room, which together sleep 6 occupants total. So, if you’re thinking this would be a great location to hole up and have a big ol’ watch party for Season 5, think again — due to local building code, the home can literally only accommodate two guests per room.

Rules of the (Upside Down)House

The two-guest-per-room rule isn’t the only directive you’ll need to take note of if you’re interested in booking the Byers’ house. It makes sense, given the unique nature of the property (not to mention the considerable effort they put into it!), that the hosts want to protect and preserve the experience for fans and future visitors.

With that in mind, there are a few stipulations, including registering with the host before arrival, refraining from throwing parties (seriously, don’t ruin it for the rest of us), and not conducting any commercial media filming without prior written consent.

The Ultimate Fan Pilgrimage

If you can abide by the rules, though, it’s safe to say this is a must-visit destination for any super fan of Stranger Things. I know my teen won’t let me truly rest until we’ve booked a stay! What’s also really cool is that since this is an investor-funded fan project, visitors can actually buy shares through the Arrived platform.

And if the emotional pull of the show and how this house brings that magic to life isn’t incentive alone to make the pilgrimage, consider that you’ll be in close proximity to everything Atlanta has to offer. Just ask yourself: WWJD? (What would Joyce do?)

But don’t hesitate too long — even with rates upwards of $600+ night, the Byers’ home books up fast.