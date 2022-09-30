With Hocus Pocus 2 now streaming on Disney+, it’s impossible not to get swept up in Hocus Pocus mania. Waiting impatiently for the new Hocus Pocus Airbnb booking window to open? Oh, yes. Eating “booOOooOOk” brownies and cookies shaped like the Sanderson Sisters? Obviously. And at some point during your 500th rewatch of the original movie — or while streaming the long-awaited sequel — you may even start to wonder, Where was Hocus Pocus filmed? Which brought you here, quite possibly conjuring up a vacation to visit the same hallowed ground where Dani, Max, Allison, Binx, and the rest of the beloved characters walked.

When I tell you that you came to the right place, I’m not exaggerating. I literally took this trip (I’m at peace with my movie nerd status). A few years ago, three of my best friends and I drove from Charleston, South Carolina, roughly 1000 miles up to Salem on a truly magical girls’ trip. Just a bunch of moms, in a rented minivan, living our best ‘90s kid lives. Would I do it again? Absolutely. In fact, with new filming locations added to the mix thanks to the sequel, it almost feels like our trip needs a little reboot, too. Would I recommend the trip to anyone even remotely considering making this pilgrimage? You bet. In addition to pure Hocus Pocus nostalgia at every turn, we also found breathtaking scenery, beautiful weather, and genuine hospitality in Salem and the surrounding areas. 10/10, would recommend.

So, with that said, let’s take a look at some of the scenic spots from the movie that you can visit in real life.

Hocus Pocus (the Original) Filming Locations

Pioneer Village: Salem, MA

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

In the start of Hocus Pocus, many of the scenes you see are made to mimic what Salem would have looked like in 1693. Fittingly, these scenes were filmed at 310 West Ave, better known as Salem Pioneer Village — a living history museum of Salem in the 17th century. You can walk around, explore the gardens, and even go inside the little homes in the village.

Max and Dani’s House: Salem, MA

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

This location comes with a disclaimer: The home is privately owned, and while it’s generally understood that the owners have been extremely gracious about all of the attention their house gets, the neighborhood is understandably protective of its privacy. So, the address won’t be listed here. If you track it down (because, *the internet*) and make a trip to Salem, please be respectful. Meanwhile, I’ll still be over here dreaming of one day having a bedroom as cool as Max’s.

Ropes Mansion: Salem, MA

Remember when Dani and Max walk up to the huge Colonial Revival mansion while trick-or-treating, joking that it probably belongs to rich people who’ll make them bob for apples? This is that house (which, as we know, actually belonged to Allison’s family). We didn’t get a good shot of it when we visited because there were throngs of people trying to do the same thing, but the town of Salem has plenty of eye candy of the Ropes Mansion (318 Essex Street) on its IG feed.

Salem Common: Salem, MA

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

Many of the outdoor scenes from the movie — especially ones that take place outside of Max and Allison’s high school — were filmed in Salem Common. Located right in the middle of Salem, this 8-acre public park is perfect for picnics and people-watching.

Phillips Elementary School: Salem, MA

Julie Sprankles/Scary Mommy

“Hello. Welcome to the library. Bonjour. Bienvenue à la bibliotheque.” If those iconic lines sound familiar, you undoubtedly love the scene when Max, Dani, and Allison trick the Sanderson Sisters into the school furnace. That took place at Phillips Elementary School (known as Jacob Bailey High School in the movie), located at 50 Washington Square. Now an apartment building, it’s still easily accessible for pics.

Old Town Hall: Salem, MA

We didn’t get any pictures during our trip of the Old Town Hall (32 Derby Sq.). You probably recognize it as the site of the total rager Max and Dani’s parents went to and the Sanderson Sisters crashed. However, I can report that it’s every bit as picturesque in person as it is in photos. Or, to borrow words Winifred said at this very location, it’ll “put a spell on you.”

Old Burial Hill: Marblehead, MA

Katy Elliott/Scary Mommy

Scary Mommy’s lovely personal stories editor, Katy, lives in the wildly charming town of Marblehead — which is situated on a small peninsula a mere three-and-a-half miles from Salem. You’ll likely recognize the graveyard above as the infamous locale of Max’s first real run-in with Jay and Ernie (aka “Ice”).

Various Areas Around Marblehead

Given how picturesque the town is and its proximity to Salem, it’s not terribly surprising that several shots from the original movie were filmed there. See Katy’s Insta slideshow above for reference... and a major case of location envy.