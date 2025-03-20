13 Books Recommended By Taylor Swift Herself

Taylor Swift isn’t just the biggest pop star on the planet — she’s also one of the most prolific songwriters of all time. (Honestly, you could argue she already holds that title.) With a catalog as vast and versatile as hers, I couldn’t help but wonder: What kind of books inspire a mind like Swift’s?

Turns out, she reads everything, from thought-provoking nonfiction to YA dystopian page-turners. Her book recommendations span genres, making it easy for readers of all tastes to find something they’ll love. Even if you don’t consider yourself a Swiftie, there’s a good chance one of her picks will land on your TBR list.

So, if you’re looking for your next great read, why not take a page from Taylor’s book... literally? Here are the titles she’s openly loved over the past 18 years in the spotlight.

1. Rebecca by Daphne du Maurier

When discussing the influences for her ninth studio album, Evermore, Swift credited the classic novel Rebecca as the inspiration behind the heartbreaking “Tolerate It.” Rebecca follows a young, unnamed protagonist who marries a wealthy widower. When the protagonist moves to his estate, she finds that his late wife looms over the household and their marriage.

2. Conversations With Friends by Sally Rooney

Speaking to EW, Swift admitted her obsession with Sally Rooney’s debut novel, Conversations With Friends. The story follows former lovers and current best friends Frances and Bobbi after Melissa, a notable essayist, notices their spoken-word poetry. As the pair gets closer to Melissa and her husband, Nick, their lives become increasingly complicated.

3. The Kennedy Women: The Saga of an American Family by Laurence Leamer

While on her Speak Now tour, Swift managed to read the 900-page long nonfiction The Kennedy Women by Laurence Leamer. The book follows the legacy of the Kennedy Women, starting with Bridget Murphy, who emigrated from Ireland to the U.S. in the 1880s. Leamer explores the lives of the Kennedy women and their influence on the family.

4. The Hunger Games by Suzanne Collins

The Hunger Games follows 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen as she competes in an annual battle royale known as the Hunger Games. The novel spawned two sequels, continuing Katniss’ story. The franchise expanded with two prequels, focusing on other characters and events within the Hunger Games universe. With two songs featured on the soundtrack of the movie adaptation of The Hunger Games, it is no surprise Swift recommends the young adult dystopian novel.

5. To Kill A Mockingbird by Harper Lee

To Kill A Mockingbird explores racial injustice through the eyes of Scout Finch, a young girl whose father, Atticus Finch, defends a Black man falsely accused of raping a white woman in the racially divided American South during the 1930s. Swift has said that To Kill A Mockingbird changed her perspective, and she has recommended it to students.

6. The Great Gatsby by F. Scott Fitzgerald

Swift is a fan of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s writing and how he draws his readers right into the scene. She explicitly references The Great Gatsby in her song “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things” off her album Reputation. In The Great Gatsby, Nick Carraway narrates the story of the mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby and his relentless efforts to win back his love, Daisy Buchanan.

7. Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald by Therese Anne Fowler

F. Scott isn’t the only Fitzgerald Swift is interested in. A copy of Z: A Novel of Zelda Fitzgerald was seen in her possession by British Vogue writer Jo Ellison in April 2024. The novel presents a fictionalized account of Zelda Fitzgerald’s life, including her marriage to F. Scott Fitzgerald, the birth of their daughter, and her struggles with mental health challenges.

8. Stargirl by Jerry Spinelli

Another children-friendly recommendation by Swift is Stargirl. The story follows Leo Borlock, a high school student whose life is changed forever when he meets Stargirl, a free-spirited and unconventional new student. Despite her alienation and inability to fit in, Stargirl refuses to change her personality and perseveres through various challenges.

9. The Stand by Stephen King

A Stephen King fan, Swift has referenced multiple works by the famed horror fiction writer, including The Stand. Often considered among his best and most underrated works, The Stand tells the story of a pandemic that kills off most humanity and its impact on the world. The surviving humans divide themselves into factions, which often clash with each other.

10. The Giver by Lois Lowry

It’s no surprise Swift recommends The Giver — she did, after all, star as Rosemary in the movie adaptation. The young adult dystopian novel centers around a society where citizens are unable to keep memories, except for one person known as the Receiver of Memory. Twelve-year-old Jonas is chosen to be the next Receiver of Memory, which challenges everything he has ever known. Swift credits the book with expanding her perspective on the future of society.

11. The Scarlet Letter by Nathaniel Hawthorne

Like so many of us, Swift grew up reading the historical fiction novel The Scarlett Letter, which in turn “rubbed off” on her songwriting — she references the novel in several songs, including “Love Story” and “New Romantics.” The Scarlet Letter follows Hester Prynne, who gives birth to a child out of wedlock and must wear a scarlet "A" to show she is an adulteress. Hester struggles to create a dignified life for herself and her children.

12. Romeo and Juliet by Shakespeare

If you know one Taylor Swift song, it is going to be “Love Story,” which is pretty much a retelling of Romeo and Juliet — another story Swift loved growing up. You’re likely familiar with the premise, but here is a refresher: Romeo and Juliet follows the young titular characters who quickly fall in love. However, their families’ long feud stands in the way of their marriage and bears tragic consequences for the star-crossed pair.

13. Gone Girl by Gillian Flynn

While on the road for her Red tour, Gone Girl was among the books Swift read. The novel starts with Amy Dunne’s mysterious disappearance on the fifth anniversary of her marriage. All the clues point to her husband, Nick Dunne’s, involvement, but did he really do it?