'Teen Mom' Alum Farrah Abraham Clapped Back At Mom-Shamers After Daughter Gets 6 Face Piercings

Former Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is no stranger to criticism. Say what you will about the controversial reality star, but the buck stops for Abraham when comments roll in about her daughter, 14-year-old Sophia Abraham.

She clapped back at mom-shamers who came for the TV personality and criticized her for allowing Sophia to get six new facial piercings.

Abraham had no time for the negativity, noting that she supports her daughter’s decisions on who she wants to become.

“I won’t be shaming my daughter, I LOVE and support Sophia 100 percent on who and what she wants to become,” Abraham, 31, told In Touch. “The mom shamers should recognize what some kids will grow out of and what they [will not]. That’s part of a teen journey as I don’t have my belly button piercing anymore.”

“I have all the compassion for her as I wish I had as a teen,” she said.

The uproar began when Abraham shared on Instagram that she had treated Sophia to a “piercing party” for her birthday.

“Six piercings later … you match your snake,” she captioned footage of the teenager getting snakebite lip piercings, as well as ear piercings.

“Can you even eat your cake?” Abraham jokingly asked.

The former MTV personality’s social media followers expressed mixed feelings about the unique birthday gift.

“Teenage me wished my parents would have been okay with this. I love you supporting what makes her happy,” one user wrote.

“My daughter is the same age and also going through a piercing phase - I prefer piercing than any other modification that can't be reversed!” another user wrote. “And people should also be mindful that piercing can also be an ‘outlet’ to have pain intentionally inflicted on oneself opposed to the alternative - be kinder people it’s a young hormonal teenager discovering and expressing herself . Not our place to judge ...”

These words of support for Abraham definitely did not stop people from doing just that.

“As if you need 1 more reasons not to be mother of the year,” one user said.

Another wrote, “Be a MOM not a friend…”

As well as treating Sophia to a piercing party for her 14th birthday, Abraham wrote a touching tribute to Sophia on Instagram, writing that she is “grateful” to have her as a daughter.

“... you’ve helped me recognize how to ‘reparent’ myself, even while parenting you 🥳 how to lose the ‘parental ego’ that is the ugliest thing in this world, 🎼 atune and have compassion ...” she wrote.

“I love you and wishing you the most successful life you deserve filled with compassion not criticism, nor shaming, blaming or rejection for any reason,” Abraham continued.

“I want to say beyond love for you, I’m grateful to have you as my daughter,” she wrote. “You’ve made my world easier to see and overcome my childhood and be present. [Two] feet in with you!”

The single mom is no stranger to this kind of negative feedback. In February 2022, she took Sophia to get her septum pierced which is the cartilage area between the nostrils and piercings.

Abraham defended her decision to let her teen get the piercing.

“I think her generation of 13 is much different than my generation of 13. Sophia is the first… in my family to get a septum piercing, especially at 13,” Farrah said.

“I would rather it be by a professional, sanitized and clean, than my teen going, sneaking off and doing it herself and getting an infection,” she revealed to In Touch at the time.

Abraham — who rose to fame as a teen on the MTV franchise while expecting Sophia by late boyfriend Derek Underwood — reassured naysayers that she did her research before letting Sophia take the plunge.

“To those who might feel it is inappropriate that my daughter got her nose professionally done, legally done, I’m all about being legal,” she explained at the time.

“We abided by the law. I am doing my best as a parent to make sure that she is healthy and happy, and I covered those bases. So congratulations to Sophia. I’m wishing her the best in her teen years, and if she wants to get more piercings, more power to her.”

If Sophia is happy and Farrah has no issue with the piercings that she daughter wants then I don’t see why anyone else would be concerned. It’s clear that Abraham has an insurmountable amount of love for her teen daughter.