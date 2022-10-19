Teletubbies Are Back! Watch The Trailer For The Netflix Series Reboot

It’s time for Teletubbies! If you grew up in the late ‘90s or early ‘00s, then you’re no stranger to the weird but whimsical world of Teletubbies. The British children’s show, created for the BBC in the late ‘90s, is getting a reboot from Netflix.

The streaming service first announced the Teletubbies reboot back in September. The official press release excited nostalgic younger millennials, promising that Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po will get back together to go on special adventures in Telletubbyland.

The series will be 12 episodes of Teletubbies fun, including a new, original song entitled “Tummy Tales” — likely a nod to the television screens that appear on their bellies.

The new series is narrated by Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt alum Tituss Burgess, with performers Rachelle Beinart, Rebecca Hyland, Nick Chee Ping Kellington, and Jeremiah Krage portraying the iconic bear meets alien meets giant baby (?) characters.

The trailer for the rebooted series depicts the four famous characters frolicking in their red, yellow, green, and purple suits enjoying the colorful, magical, and somewhat psychedelic world known as Teletubbyland. “Over the hills and far away, Teletubbies come to play,” Burgess narrates as the trailer begins.

The rest of the preview shows the Teletubbies in their house, making messes with Tubbycustard and giggling. There is even an appearance from Noo-Noo, their vacuum cleaner in the original series. They also show a younger set of similar characters, the Tiddlytubbies.

Although the new series clearly shows some differences to the original, like an upgrade in the Teletubbies’ appearance and set, there are plenty of references back to the original show — including the ear worm theme song and the creepy but kind of adorable “Sun Babies” who watch over Teletubbyland from the sky.

The original Teletubbies series first premiered in 1997 on BBC. Once the British show made its way onto televisions in the U.S., the show became an international hit. The original show ended its five season run in 2001.

Teletubbies on Netflix premieres on Nov. 14.