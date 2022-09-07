Get ready, parents: The Teletubbies are back and ready to enchant a new generation of preschoolers with catchy songs and lessons about growing up. On Sept. 7, Netflix announced the return of Teletubbies along with a full fall lineup of shows aimed at the preschool set. In addition to refreshed versions of Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po, the fall will also bring a new season of Gabby’s Dollhouse, more Waffles + Mochi, and a new addition to the Cocomelon franchise, CoComelon Lane.

For millennial parents, the highlight will undoubtedly be the Teletubbies — a show that was equal parts entertaining and terrifying when it debuted in 1997. Details on how exactly the show will reflect the digital age when kids are more familiar with tablet time than they are with TV time remains to be seen, but the reboot does have a secret weapon: Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Tituss Burgess has signed on to narrate all of your favorite Teletubbies’ new adventures.

Netflix’s fall lineup of preschool shows is set to provide the perfect mix of learning and fun for the youngest members of your family. Plus, there’s plenty of gentle viewing for when you need your little ones to calm down after a big day at school or a birthday party full of sugary treats. The best part of all is you can make your kids their very own preschool kids profile on Netflix, which will ensure they don’t stumble across something spooky like Stranger Things in their quest to queue up the next episode of Cocomelon.

Read on for the full details on the return of Teletubbies, and the rest of Netflix’s upcoming preschool programming.

Netflix’s Fall Lineup of Preschool Shows

Spirit Rangers — Oct. 10

Courtesy of Netflix

This unique series is all about celebrating the Native American culture of storytelling while also teaching kids about nature. The show follows Kodi, Summer, and Eddy Skycedar, siblings who share a secret: They’re “Spirit Rangers” who protect everything in the National Park they call home. When they’re out helping Thunderbirds or waking up the sleepy sun, the kids experience the world as a grizzly bear cub, red-tailed hawk, and spunky turtle, which is sure to appeal to all of the animal-loving kids out there.

Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant — Oct. 17

Courtesy of Netflix

In Waffles and Mochi’s latest adventure, the dynamic duo decides to open their own restaurant. The new season will include appearances from Michelle Obama, professional chefs, celebrities, and kids with a passion for food, just like Waffles and Mochi.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Season 6 — Nov. 1

Courtesy of Netflix

Gabby returns for the sixth season of fun with her adorable kitty friends. This season she’ll explore a glow-in-the-dark gem mine, go on a rainbow puzzle hunt, and embark on a magical quest to help Santa Kitty save Christmas.

Teletubbies — Nov. 14

Courtesy of Netflix

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po return to entertain the next generation of kiddos. While details on the reboot are scarce, Netflix has revealed Burgess as narrator and announced each episode will feature “Tummy Tales” — original songs presented by Julia Pulo.

StoryBots: Answer Time — Nov. 21

Courtesy of Netflix

StoryBots has a way of making learning extra fun by teaching kids about things like how lasers work or why people get dizzy with jokes that keep young viewers entertained. The show also has plenty to offer parents, including special celebrity guests including Danny DeVito, Chrissy Teigen, and Anne Hathaway.

Princess Power — 2023

Courtesy of Netflix

Based on the book series Princesses Wear Pants by Savannah Guthrie, Princess Power features the princesses of four different kingdoms — Kira Kiwi, Beatrice “Bea” Blueberry, Rita Raspberry, and Penelope “Penny” Pineapple — coming together to learn from each other’s differences.

CoComelon Lane — 2023

Courtesy of Netflix/Moonbug

JJ and his friends will experience some major milestones in the new Cocomelon series. From visiting a friend’s house for dinner for the first time to navigating the anxiety that comes from visiting the doctor, JJ will speak directly to the audience as he and his pals take baby steps toward growing up.