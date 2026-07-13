Raise your hand if you stayed up way too late revenge-sleep-procrastination-watching all eight episodes of The Five-Star Weekend as soon as it dropped on Peacock. Same, friend, and probably also just like you, I couldn’t wait to talk about it with my group chat. The Jennifer Garner-led adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s bestselling beach read gave us everything we could hope for: midlife messiness, house envy, food porn, a Catch and Release reunion, and a dreamy Nantucket setting to tie it all in a big bow. Now we just have to know: Are we getting more?

Here are all the potential details (so far) about a second season.

Has The Five-Star Weekend been renewed?

Peacock hasn’t officially renewed the show yet, and considering it has only just been released, it’s reasonable to gently pump the brakes on our expectations. But let’s talk about what we have in our favor… and what’s working against us.

The biggest reason the odds are a bit murkier than we’d like is that it was, in fact, built as a limited series. The eight episodes adapt the entirety of Hilderbrand’s 2023 standalone novel, meaning there’s no sequel source material just sitting on a shelf waiting to become Season 2. And one could argue that the finale pretty neatly ties up Hollis’ story, since she now knows the truth about Matthew, mostly makes peace with it, and cautiously starts moving toward the possibility of something new.

BUT (and I say this as someone who would gladly watch the women in this cast read a phone book), “limited series” doesn’t always mean “one and done.” Might I direct your attention to Exhibits A, B, and C? The Four Seasons, Big Little Lies, and Nine Perfect Strangers all started as single-and-done seasons before public outcry inspired more.

Arguably, the most compelling thing in our favor is that Hilderbrand herself seems to be actively campaigning to carry on the story. She’s been all over Threads, hyping fans up in the comments, even teasing, “If everyone keeps loving on it, we might get a season two!”

So, if enough of us keep watching, rewatching, and talking about The Five-Star Weekend, Peacock is likely to pay attention.

What would The Five-Star Weekend Season 2 even be about?

No official logline exists, but I feel like they absolutely left plenty of storylines open for continuation. In an interview with TV Insider, showrunner Bekah Brunstetter nodded to this, telling the outlet she’s got plenty of ideas “locked in” a Season 2 vault. She did offer a tiny hint, though, implying the women would stay friends going forward and start building new friendships within the group.

The cast has floated some delicious plot twists, too, namely a getaway to Greece that involves Gigi (Gemma Chan) piloting the getaway flight. Readers of the book will recognize the second half of that scenario; Hilderbrand’s novel actually ends with the women jetting off on an Italian vacation, only to realize on the flight home that it’s Gigi’s voice on the flight intercom. I’d say that’s a rather promising unraveled thread!

Personally, I need us to check back in with Tatum (Chloë Sevigny) to see what’s going on with her health. I wouldn’t be upset if we got to see more of her relationship with her husband, Kyle (David Denman), either!

Who would come back?

Assuming the gang's all in, you'd expect the core ensemble to return: Jennifer Garner as Hollis, Regina Hall as Dru-Ann, Sevigny as Tatum, D'Arcy Carden as Brooke, Chan as Gigi, Timothy Olyphant as Jack, and Denman as Kyle, along with Harlow Jane as Hollis’ daughter Caroline and West Duchovny as Tatum’s daughter Aubrey. (Fun fact: Jane is the daughter of actors Patricia Arquette and Thomas Jane, and Duchovny's parents are actors David Duchovny and Téa Leoni.)

Greg Gayne/Peacock

Wild card returns would be Judy Greer as frenemy Electra, Josh Hamilton as Hollis’ late husband Matthew, Roberta Colindrez as Brooke’s new girlfriend, Vella Lovell as Hollis’ agent, and Henry Eikenberry as Aubrey’s dim-witted but handsome “baby daddy” Dylan.

Although, honestly, it's hard to visualize the show without every last one of them.

The Bottom Line

At this point, a second season is far from guaranteed… but it feels hopeful. The show is garnering solid reviews so far (88% on Rotten Tomatoes), the cast sounds down for more, and the creative team already has concepts brewing.

We just need all the self-professed honorary Hollibabes to keep showing up and loving The Five-Star Weekend loudly enough for the network to take notice.