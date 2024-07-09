The Morning Show is gearing up for a fourth season of newsroom drama. On July 8, the Apple TV+ show's stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston confirmed production on Season 4 is underway with new behind-the-scenes photos shared on Instagram. Both actors shared snaps of themselves posing alongside costar Tig Notaro at what appeared to be a table read and a photo of the first script from the new season. Witherspoon also threw in a photo of herself with several members of the crew standing in front of her trailer on set.

Now that Witherspoon, Aniston, and the rest of the show's sprawling cast are back to work, it's time to look ahead at what Season 4 could bring for UAB's most popular morning show. Since the series began, the juicy Apple TV+ drama has tackled real-life topics like #MeToo, COVID-19, and the January 6th siege while also serving up juicy storylines about the interpersonal drama of the people who work in front of and behind the cameras to bring the fictional The Morning Show to life.

While the exact details of Season 4's plot remain under wraps, The Morning Show Season 4 is already shaping up to be the most dramatic season yet. Read on for everything you need to know about the new season!

When will The Morning Show Season 4 premiere?

Apple TV+ hasn't announced a premiere date for Season 4 just yet, but now that filming is underway, fans can most likely expect to see Bradley and Alex again sometime in 2025. Both of the show's leading ladies appear to be ecstatic to be back at work. Witherspoon captioned her Instagram post, "Ahhhh!! We're back!! @themorningshow 4️⃣💕🎬💥.” Meanwhile, Aniston wrote, "Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin 🥳 Here we come! ❤️👏🏼👏🏼❤️🥂.”

Is everyone returning for the new season?

The Morning Show has a huge cast, and thankfully, it looks like most of the major players will return for Season 4. Aniston, Witherspoon, and Notaro are all back for sure, and they're expected to be joined by series regulars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Néstor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, and Nicole Beharie.

Apple TV+

It's less clear if Jon Hamm — who joined the show in Season 3 as tech billionaire Paul Marks — is reprising his role in Season 4, but since Notaro played his assistant, there's a good chance he'll appear in at least some of the season. Given that it was discovered he both lied to NASA and spied on several journalists, it will be interesting to see Marks’ next move, especially since his relationship with Aniston's Bradley has imploded.

The only actor confirmed not to be returning so far is Julianna Marguiles, who played Laura, the love interest of Alex (Witherspoon). Variety revealed she turned down a one-episode appearance in Season 4 in June.

Will The Morning Show Season 4 introduce anyone new?

In addition to returning favorites, Season 4 will introduce new characters. As reported by TVLine, Alex is getting a dad played by none other than Jeremy Irons. According to the official description, Alex's father, Martin, "is in his 70s or early 80s and is described as a charming, sharp, deep-thinking man with a sense of humor. And, in what has probably not been super fun for Alex her entire life, Martin pulls no emotional punches."

Academy Award-winner Marion Cotillard will also join the cast as Celine Dumont, "a savvy operator from a storied European family."

What drama lies ahead for Alex and Bradley?

Apple TV+

Season 3 ended with Alex and Bradley at a crossroads. Bradley gained the upper hand by exposing Paul and proposing a merger between UBA and fellow network NBN. Meanwhile, Alex turned herself in for covering up her brother's involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection. Despite the very real possibility that Alex could face jail time, showrunner Charlotte Stoudt is certain the women will end up working together again somehow.

"To me, the core of the show is their dynamic and how they change each other," Stoudt told The Hollywood Reporter. "And I think that always has to be there, absolutely. So, we'll find a way. They'll be in the same room, somehow!"

Meanwhile, Aniston and Witherspoon's Instagram posts confirmed the Season 4 premiere's title is "My Roman Empire" — so make of that what you will. One thing is certain: The Morning Show never misses a chance to weave current events into its storytelling, so expect plenty of commentary on the hot topics of the day when the new season premieres, including the dangers of AI.

"We blew everything up last year with the biggest bomb we could possibly build," Stoudt said in an interview with Deadline. "So, we have to ask ourselves how is the band going to get back together, and what will that look like? We get into the world of DeepFakes and AI and the misinformation in the fog of war that we're seeing now in the Middle East and stuff. We're looking at who we can trust. And can you trust what you're seeing? Can you trust yourself? Can you trust your news outlet?"

One thing we can trust is that The Morning Show will keep us entertained.