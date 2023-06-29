Many shows have tried to "pull the curtain back" on what it's like working in television, but few have proven as successful and engaging as Apple TV+'s The Morning Show. Now, after a somewhat tiresome wait, we finally have the premiere date and first look at Season 3. Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and the rest of the Emmy-nominated, all-star lineup will return in September when The Morning Show Season 3 makes a two-episode premiere.

The Morning Show debuted in 2019 and has been a cult favorite ever since. The show started with a look at Alex Levy (Aniston) and Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell) as they navigated the end of the 15-year on-air partnership. They were the king and queen of morning shows... until a sexual misconduct scandal led to Mitch's firing from the show.

In a world where you're nothing if you're not part of a power couple (think, "Regis and Kathie Lee" or "Hoda and Jenna"), Alex fought to keep her rightful place on morning television. The network brought in Bradley Jackson (Witherspoon) as her new co-host, but Jackson came with her own set of off-screen entanglements. The drama has continued to jeopardize both Bradley and Alex's jobs throughout Seasons 1 and 2. However, it looks like this next crop of episodes will come with ~even more pressing~ drama.

Keep reading for everything there is to know (so far) about The Morning Show Season 3.

When will The Morning Show Season 3 premiere?

Apple TV+'s The Morning Show returns sooner than you think! Season 3 will premiere on Sept. 13 with two full episodes.

In total, there are 10 episodes in Season 3. Barring a hiatus, the remaining eight episodes should roll out one per week for the next two months, wrapping up just in time for Thanksgiving in the U.S.

Will there be a Season 4?

Yes! Typically, predicting a series' upcoming renewal prospect is tough before the most recent season has even aired. However, thanks to its popularity, The Morning Show has already been renewed for Season 4. While there's no official timeline yet for when we'll see it, it's safe to assume we shouldn't expect the fourth season until sometime in 2024.

Who’s in the cast?

Aniston and Witherspoon will obviously return for the third season. Fans can likely also expect to see the return of nearly all of the cast from the show's second season, including Nicole Beharie, Nestor Carbonell, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Greta Lee, Julianna Margulies, and Karen Pittman.

One person you probably won't see more of? Steve Carell's Mitch. Just like another certain sexually scandalized morning show host, it's probably best if he stays hidden under a rock somewhere for a little while longer.

What will The Morning Show Season 3 be about?

Fans of TMS should prepare for a major shakeup. "This season, the future of the network is thrown into question, and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA," according to Deadline. It sounds like some alliances will shift, form, and even dissolve as everyone fights for their livelihoods.

Are there any Season 3 teasers or trailers yet?

No trailer yet, but Apple TV+ did just release some intriguing first-look pictures to stoke fans’ anticipation.

Damn. Who knew those perky morning people were going through so much?