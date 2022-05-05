The Cast Of 'This Is Us' Is Sharing Their Goodbyes, And No One Is Ready For It

I’m not crying, you’re crying. As the finale of This Is Us inches closer, fans are reeling over the heartfelt goodbyes of the beloved cast members as they individually announce their final episodes for their characters on set.

With just three installments left, the inevitable and long-awaited final moments of the Pearson family are finally airing on May 24.

The NBC show made its debut in 2016 and was an immediate success, allowing fans to enjoy the raw and vulnerable journey of a blended family like never before. It’s aired for five seasons over the span of six years, sharing the heartfelt experiences and emotional rollercoasters portrayed through the lives of triplets Kate (Chrissy Metz), Kevin (Justine Hartley), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown), as well as the magnetic love story of their parents, Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia). The journey landed the show countless Emmys, and many other awards throughout the years, not to mention millions of very devoted viewers.

The cherished cast is now opening up about the series wrap-up, with Sterling telling POPSUGAR the finale is “heartbreakingly beautiful.” He continued on to say, "at the end of the day, there is light. [The characters] go through so much, but you know that they come out on the other side even better than the way in which they entered into it."

Mandy Moore shared a photo from the show’s set with empty chairs displaying the series title on her Instagram yesterday, captioning it “Last day of work. The greatest 6 years at the best job I’ve ever had. Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude (and definitely lots of tears).”

Mandy Moore shares her goodbyes as the cast wraps up the series ‘This is Us.’

Milo Ventimiglia, who has had a smaller role in the final season as the “the big 3” live out the later parts of their life and the focus shifts to Rebecca and Miguel's love story, said on his Instagram story, “That is a wrap on the whole series of 'This is Us.' Thank you for being a part of the journey. Thank you for being around for it all. Hope you've all enjoyed it."

The one and only “Beth” shared a sweet selfie on Instagram with her on-screen husband, Brown, stating that it was their last taping together as a couple. It’s the teardrop emoji for me, “sigh.”

Sterling shared the same photo on Twitter, with the most “Randall” caption of all time, sharing “ The end of many eras...literally!! Su, it has been an absolute joy and pleasure to be your TV husband and grow old together as Pearsons.”

Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson share a selfie of their last day on set and say goodbye to the series ‘This Is Us.’

Miguel, played by Jon Huertas, took his final bow in this week’s episode of the show, and he took to Instagram to share a touching video to fans, concluding with “Here’s to living life to the fullest, surrounded by the ones you love, and making lemonade, this is us.”

It’s safe to say that the entire world is team Miguel now.

Jon Huertas shares a touching goodbye to fans as the final season of ‘This Is Us’ wraps.

Chrissy Metz said what everyone’s thinking on her social media platform, sharing “Still takes me a second to process every time I see ‘goodbye’ and ‘This Is Us’ next to each other,” as she posts a feature of the cast on Entertainment Weekly.

Chrissy Metz shares a goodbye on her Instagram as the taping of ‘This Is Us’ wraps up.

Justin Hartley hasn’t yet graced us with his final words, but honestly, he can take his time, the world isn’t ready.

You can watch the latest episodes of This Is Us on Tuesdays at 9 pm EST, and catch the series finale on May 24 on NBC.