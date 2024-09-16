There are few things better than a new Marvel television series release, and the next one promises to be a spooky delight. The long-awaited Agatha All Along, starring Kathryn Hahn as witch Agatha Harkness, is a spin-off of WandaVision and has been in the brains and earworms of everyone who watched WandaVision back in 2021. Released as the first of the “Phase Four” Marvel Cinematic Universe television shows on Disney+ (this phase included shows that connected to the films), WandaVision was an enormous hit. It picked up from Avengers: Endgame, beginning with Wanda and Vision living a perfect little life in the suburbs, moving through decades of sitcoms with sweet little homages to major pop culture television moments.

But through it all, tiny little glitches and things occurred to show us just how much of this was Wanda’s own grief pretending everything was fine — and how much of it was from her suburban neighbor and friend Agnes, who was really (you know it’s coming) Agatha all along.

So far, we know Agatha All Along will star Hahn, reprising her role as Agatha. The show will premiere with two episodes dropping on Disney+ on Sept. 18, 2024, followed by one per week through Oct. 30. The rest of the Agatha All Along cast is rounded out with Aubrey Plaza, Patti Lupone, and Joe Locke.

But no matter how much you loved WandaVision, 2021 was a long time ago. So, here’s everything you need to know — and all your questions answered — about Agatha All Along.

Who is Agatha?

Agatha Harkness is a Marvel comic book character who first appeared in Marvel comics in 1969. She’s one of the Salem witch trial witches and was originally an ally of The Fantastic Four. She’s also known in the comic book world for training Wanda Maximoff to become Scarlet Witch.

In WandaVision, it’s not revealed until one of the last few episodes that the character of Agnes — Wanda and Vision’s neighbor in Westview — is actually Agatha Harkness. We get a look into how her mother tried to burn her at the stake in 1600s Salem for using “dark magic” and how she is fascinated by Wanda’s powers in controlling the town.

How did WandaVision end?

In the seventh episode of WandaVision, Agnes reveals that she’s really Agatha Harkness, a witch from the 1600s who has been disrupting Wanda’s Westview life from the very beginning. Understandably, she’s eager to learn more about how Wanda is controlling the whole town with her chaos magic. However, it all seems to end when Wanda says goodbye to the boys and Vision she had living with her in Westview and traps Agatha in her Agnes character with magical runes to prevent Agatha from using her magic.

What is Agatha All Along about?

But about that spell Scarlet Witch put on Agatha... according to the Disney+ page for the series, the plot summary of Agatha All Along includes a “suspicious goth teen” who frees Agatha and asks her to take him through a magical series of trials known as “Witches’ Road.” This task requires them to form a coven together and go off on some pretty epic adventures.

Does Agatha All Along pick up from the end of WandaVision?

It seems to, since the teen Agatha will be going through Witches’ Road with is from Westview, and Debra Jo Rupp, a Westview citizen who confronts Wanda about controlling them near the end of WandaVision, is also listed as part of the cast of Agatha All Along. Perhaps her son is the teen reaching out to save Agatha?

Suzanne Tenner/Marvel Studios

Do you need to have seen Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to watch Agatha All Along?

Once WandaVision ended with Wanda restoring Westview (with some extra trauma) and deleting her “pretend” Vision and twin boys, Scarlet Witch’s story continued into 2022’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In that movie, Wanda becomes more like the Scarlet Witch in the comics in both looks and attitude. She’s the villain of the story in this film, and while her grief over losing the family she manifested with her powers is what spurs on all of the things she does in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s hard to know if any of that will matter in Agatha All Along.

In theory, Scarlet Witch kind of died at the end of the movie — she sacrificed herself when realizing how much she had screwed everything up, and according to Screenrant, Marvel confirmed her death — but as there was no intense death scene (like we had for Black Widow, Iron Man, and Vision), so it’s easy to see how she could make a comeback.

But since Agatha All Along is focusing on Agatha and her new teen friend forming a coven for their trip on Witches’ Road, it doesn’t seem likely that anything that happened in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will matter too much. (Unless they can somehow get Scarlet Witch and her powers back?)

Will Scarlet Witch show up in Agatha All Along?

Since the premise has Agatha fighting for her powers back, it’s not completely out of the realm of possibilities to have Scarlet Witch show up in some capacity. But if she does, it’s sure to be a big surprise moment.

There’s still a lot to learn about Agatha All Along, but having this show premiere during the fall and end right there at Halloween is pretty perfect. Whether you’re a huge Marvel fan or not, it’s sure to be a major winner if you’re into spooky, witchy things.