'Wednesday' And Jenna Ortega Just Got Their First Golden Globe Nominations

Everyone’s new favorite goth teenager (and her show) just got Golden Globe nods. On Monday morning, the awards show dropped its list of nominations and both Wednesday and titular star Jenna Ortega are on the list.

Wednesday is up for Best Musical or Comedy Series — TV and Ortega is up for Best Television Actress — Musical or Comedy.

The Netflix show has been taking everyone — but especially all of our tweens and teenagers — by storm since it came into our lives earlier this fall. It follows the story of Wednesday Addams, the braided teen whose love of gore and darkness have made her an icon since the original concept appeared in The New Yorker in 1938. In this newest imagining, Wednesday is attending a school for horrifying outcasts when a mysterious monster and a murder put her to work.

The show immediately began breaking records at Netflix, with the series attracting both adult and teen viewers alike. By last weekend, it had logged 411 million hours viewed and dethroned another spooky kid/adult crossover show, Stranger Things.

The show has also sent 20-year-old star Jenna Ortega soaring into stardom. The child actor has appeared in a number of hit shows already, including Jane The Virgin and Stuck In The Middle, as well as a few horror movies, including the new Scream. But this is certainly her breakout role as well as her first nomination for a Golden Globe.

Notably, one scene of Ortega’s creepy dancing has gone viral on TikTok, with everyone giving it their best shot, from Kim Kardashian’s daughter North to Lady Gaga.

Looks like the show is well positioned for a Season 2, and millions of viewers are all here for it.